15 Housing Markets Where Prices Are Falling Ahead Of The Spring Selling Season

For house hunters seeking relief from record-high home prices over the past few years, 2025 has brought good and not-so-good news. The not-so-good news is that prices continue to tick higher. As of Jan. 31, the typical U.S. home value was $355,328, according to Zillow — up 2.7% from the previous year.

Read Next: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

The good news is that recent price increases are not as steep as in previous years, and home buyers have much more inventory to choose from. In January, the number of U.S. homes actively for sale rose 24.6% from a year earlier, according to a Realtor.com analysis. That marked the 15th straight month of growth in homes for sale.

Here are some other highlights of the Realtor.com report:

The total number of unsold homes (including those under contract) rose by 17.1% in January 2025 vs. the prior year.

Newly listed homes climbed by 10.8% year-over-year and 37.5% compared with the previous month — the largest December to January increase since January 2020.

The median price of homes for sale in January fell 2.2% from the prior year, though the median list price per square foot rose 1.2%.

Among the places that have seen significant drops in home prices are Sunbelt markets were red hot only a few years ago.

“Austin, Denver, Phoenix, and Nashville were the darling markets of 2021 and 2022 and places where prices went wild,” Realtor.com senior economist Joel Berner said. “Now, with more homes on the market, prices are returning to where they belong.”

Learn More: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years

Key Florida markets such as Miami, Tampa and Orlando have also seen prices drop of late as the inventory of homes returns to pre-pandemic norms, Berner added.

If you’re shopping for a new home, here are 15 cities where prices are falling ahead of the spring selling season, according to Realtor.com.

Kansas City, Missouri

Median list price : $374,950

: $374,950 Percentage change year over year: -10.3%

Austin, Texas

Median list price : $494,667

: $494,667 Percentage change year over year: -9.2%

Miami, Florida

Median list price : $520,000

: $520,000 Percentage change year over year: -7.9%

Columbus, Ohio

Median list price : $340,725

: $340,725 Percentage change year over year: -7.9%

San Francisco, California

Median list price : $882,000

: $882,000 Percentage change year over year: -6.6%

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Median list price : $374,500

: $374,500 Percentage change year over year: -6.4%

Nashville, Tennessee

Median list price : $525,000

: $525,000 Percentage change year over year: -6.2%

Tampa, Florida

Median list price : $ 396,973

: $ 396,973 Percentage change year over year: -5.4%

Denver, Colorado

Median list price : $569,950

: $569,950 Percentage change year over year: -5.0%

Richmond, Virginia

Median list price : $421,225

: $421,225 Percentage change year over year: -4.9%

Jacksonville, Florida

Median list price : $385,000

: $385,000 Percentage change year over year: -4.9%

Phoenix, Arizona

Median list price : $512,450

: $512,450 Percentage change year over year: -4.2%

Dallas, Texas

Median list price : $415,500

: $415,500 Percentage change year over year: -3.6%

Orlando, Florida

Median list price : $419,000

: $419,000 Percentage change year over year: -3.5%

Seattle, Washington

Median list price : $725,813

: $725,813 Percentage change year over year: -3.2%

All prices are accurate as of January 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Housing Markets Where Prices Are Falling Ahead Of The Spring Selling Season

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.