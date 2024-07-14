15 Healthcare Stocks Hit New Highs: Did You Spot These Winners?

(RTTNews) - Jack D. Schwager, a seasoned trader and author, once remarked, "There are a million ways to make money in the markets, but the irony is that they are all very difficult to find." Despite the inherent challenges in navigating financial markets, savvy investors succeed in identifying promising stocks that can yield significant returns.

The following compilation represents some of the healthcare stocks featured on our website that reached new 52-week high levels on Friday (July 12, 2024).

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)

Mirum is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare diseases. It has three approved medications - Livmarli oral solution, Cholbam capsules, and Chenodal tablets.

For full year 2024, the company expects to report revenue in the range of $310 million to $320 million. Revenue was $186 million last year.

Last month, Mirum submitted a new drug application for Chenodol (Chenodiol tablets) for the treatment of Cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis. If approved, Chenodol would be the first and only medication approved to treat patients with this rare inborn bile acid metabolism disorder. Chenodol is approved for the treatment of people with radiolucent stones in the gallbladder.

MIRM was featured on our site on May 22, 2024, when it was trading around $25.81. The stock closed Friday's trading at $39.44, reflecting a gain of nearly 53% in less than 2 months.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX)

Nurix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

The company's lead drug candidate is NX-5948, currently being evaluated in a phase 1a/b clinical trial in adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, including CLL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Last month, the company presented positive data from the phase Ia dose escalation part for patients with relapsed or refractory CLL, which demonstrated an objective response rate of 69.2%. Additional clinical data from this study for patients with CLL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) are expected in the second half of 2024.

Also in the pipeline is NX-2127, which is under a phase 1a/b clinical trial in relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, and NX-1607, which is in a phase I trial in monotherapy and in a combination cohort utilizing paclitaxel in adults in a range of oncology indications.

NRIX was featured on our site on July 11, 2023, when it was trading around $10.03. The stock closed Friday's trading at $23.82, representing a gain of over 130% from our published price.

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG)

Pennant is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, the company reported total revenue of $156.9 million, up 24.1% over the prior year quarter, and adjusted net income of $6.0 million, an increase of 55.0% over the prior year quarter.

PNTH was featured on our site on Feb.7, 2023, when it was trading around $12.38. The stock closed Friday's trading at $25.62, reflecting a gain of over 100% from our published price.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX)

Amneal is a global pharmaceutical company having a diverse portfolio of essential medicines, including retail generics, injectables, biosimilars and specialty branded pharmaceuticals.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, net revenue was $659 million, an increase of 18% compared to $558 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The company is slated to release its second quarter 2024 financial results on August 9, 2024.

AMRX was featured on our site on June 11, 2024, when it was trading around $6.80. The stock closed Friday's trading at $7.19, reflecting a gain of 6% in 1 month.

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative immunology therapeutics.

A global phase 2b trial with ANB032 to treat atopic dermatitis is underway, with top-line data anticipated by year-end 2024. The company is also conducting a global phase 2b trial to treat rheumatoid arthritis and global phase 2 trial to treat ulcerative colitis with Rosnilimab, with top-line data anticipated by mid-2025 and H1 2026, respectively.

ANAB was featured on our site on October 5, 2023, when it was trading around $18.53. The stock closed Friday's trading at $30.10, which implies a gain of 62% from our published price.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA is a fully integrated commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacture and marketing of specialty biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases.

The company's marketed products include the FDA-approved ASCENIV, BIVIGAM and NABI-HB.

For 2024, the company expects total revenue to be more than $355 million and net income to exceed $85 million. Looking ahead to 2025, total revenue is projected to surpass $410 million and net income to exceed $135 million.

We featured ADMA on our site on Feb.15, 2024, when it was trading around $5.36. The stock closed Friday's trading at $12.78, which implies a gain of over 130% in just 5 months.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)

Krystal is a commercial-stage biotechnology company developing genetic medicines for high unmet medical needs. Its lead product VYJUVEK was approved in the U.S. in May 2023, for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

VYJUVEK generated net product revenue of $45.3 million for the first quarter of 2024.

A phase I trial evaluating KB301 designed to address - and potentially reverse - biological changes in aging skin, dubbed PEARL-1, is underway. Results from Cohort 3 of the trial, evaluating KB301 for the improvement of lateral canthal lines at rest, and Cohort 4 in the improvement of dynamic wrinkles of the décolleté (chest wrinkles), are anticipated mid-2024.

KRYS was featured on our site on June 8, 2023, when it was trading around $127.46. The stock closed Friday's trading at $203.13, representing a gain of 59% from our published price.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM)

Select Medical operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States.

The company is slated to report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024, on August 1, 2024, after the market closes. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, the company had reported revenue of $1,674.5 million, an increase of 5.7% over the same quarter, prior year.

SEM was featured on our site on Nov.22, 2023, when it was trading around $23.36. The stock closed Friday's trading at $37.49, which represents a gain of 60% in 8 months.

Harrow Inc. (HROW)

Harrow is an eyecare pharmaceutical company making pharmaceutical products for ophthalmic surgeries in the U.S., as well as medications prescribed to treat patients managing chronic and acute eye conditions.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, the company had reported revenue of $34.6 million compared to $26.1 million in the year-earlier quarter, a 33% increase. The company is confident of meeting its revenue guidance of more than $180 million for full year 2024. Revenue was $130.2 million last year.

We featured HROW on our site on Feb.13, 2024, when it was trading around $11.32. The stock closed Friday's trading at $23.61, implying a gain of over 100% in just 5 months.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)

Crinetics Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors.

The company's lead drug candidate is Paltusotine, being developed for acromegaly and for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

A New Drug Application, seeking approval of Paltusotine for the treatment of acromegaly is expected to be submitted to the FDA in the second half of 2024. A phase III program of Paltusotine for carcinoid syndrome is planned for initiation by the end of 2024, pending discussions with the FDA.

CRNX was featured on our site on Jan.4, 2023, when it was trading around $18.17. The stock closed Friday's trading at $53.67, reflecting a gain of 195% from our published price.

Innoviva Inc. (INVA)

Innoviva is a diversified holding company with a portfolio of royalties and other healthcare assets.

The company's royalty portfolio is made up of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA and ANORO ELLIPTA. Its commercial and marketed products include GIAPREZA approved in the United States to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock, and XERAVA, approved in the U.S. for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults.

For the first quarter 2024, gross royalty revenue from Glaxo Group was $61.9 million compared to $60.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Net product sales and license revenue were $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 66% increase compared to $11.5 million in the year-ago period.

We featured INVA on our site on April 19.2023, when it was trading around $11.34. The stock closed Friday's trading at $16.73, implying a gain of 47% from our published price.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY)

ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company developing needle-free, effective treatments for severe allergic reactions.

The company's investigational product, Neffy, a "no needle, no injection" solution for Type I allergic reactions or anaphylactic reactions, is under FDA review, with a decision due on October 2, 2024. Neffy, under the brand name EURneffy, is also under review by the European Medicines Agency.

Last month, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approval of EURneffy for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis). The final decision of the EMA is expected this quarter (Q3).

SPRY was featured on our site on June 11, 2024, when it was trading around $8.99. The stock closed Friday's trading at $11.35, reflecting a gain of 26% in 1 month.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP)

Medpace is a global full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

The company had reported revenue of $511.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $434.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

While reporting first quarter 2024 results in April, the company forecast full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $2.150 billion to $2.200 billion, representing growth of 14.0% to 16.7% over 2023 revenue of $1.886 billion.

The financial results for the second quarter of 2024, are scheduled to be reported after the market close on July 22, 2024.

We featured MEDP on our site on Oct.25, 2022, when it was trading around $202.45, and again on April 24, 2024, when it was trading around $415. The stock closed Friday's trading at $443.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA)

Avidity is focused on building a new class of RNA therapeutics known as Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates. It has 3 clinical programs - Del-desiran in DM1, Del-brax in FSHD, and AOC 1044 in DMD44.

Del-desiran, formerly AOC 1001, is under a phase III study for the treatment of Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1, dubbed HARBOR. Del-brax, also known as AOC 1020, demonstrated promising results in a phase I/II trial in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), dubbed FORTITUDE, last month. AOC 1044 is being evaluated in a phase I/II trial in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy amenable to exon 44 skipping, dubbed EXPLORE44, with data anticipated this quarter (Q3).

RNA was featured on our site on Feb.20, 2024, when it was trading around $14.33. The stock closed Friday's trading at $44.80, which marks an impressive gain of over 200% in just 5 months.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers.

The company is scheduled to provide an update on its RMC-6236 pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) clinical development program on July 15, 2024. Initial data reported from a phase 1/1b trial of RMC-6236 as monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring KRASG12X mutations, last September, were promising.

RVMD was featured on our site on May 9, 2023, when it was trading around $24.17. The stock closed Friday's trading at $45.14, representing a gain of over 85% from our published price.

