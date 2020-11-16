15% Downside For Diodes Inc. Stock?

Diodes Incorporated stock (NASDAQ: DIOD) is up 11% since the beginning of this year, and at the current price of around $63 per share, we believe that DIOD stock has around 15% potential downside.

Why is that? Our belief stems from the fact that DIOD stock is still up almost 90% from the low seen in March. Further, after posting weak Q3 ’20 numbers, it’s clear that Diodes Inc., a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, did not benefit from the pandemic, and that semiconductor demand will take longer to rise to pre-Covid levels. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 119% Change in Diodes Stock between 2017 and now? provides the key numbers behind our thinking, and we explain more below.

Diodes’ stock is up about 119% from levels seen at the end of 2017, almost 3 years ago. This rise came due to an 18% rise in revenue, which despite a 4% increase in the outstanding share count, translated into a 14% rise in revenue per share (RPS).

Further, its P/S multiple jumped from 1.3x in 2017 to 2.3x in 2019, as investor expectations rose as a result of the company’s improved profitability. A drop in operating expenses saw EPS rise from -$0.04 in 2017 to $3.02 in 2019. The P/S multiple has further risen to 2.6x so far this year, but after posting poor Q3 2020 results, we believe the P/S multiple could see significant downside.

So what’s the likely trigger and timing to this downside?

The global spread of Coronavirus has meant there is much lower demand for computing and hardware devices across all markets, which means lower demand for Diodes’ products. In addition, there have likely been supply disruptions in China and elsewhere from the global Coronavirus crisis. The effect of this on Diodes’ business is evident from their Q3 2020 earnings, where revenue came in at $310 million, down from $324 million for the same period in 2019. Further, as operating expenses and COGS didn’t drop in proportion to the drop in revenue, net income fell from $38 million to $27 million. We expect the trend in revenue to continue into 1H 2021, as demand across semiconductor markets struggles to get back to pre-Covid levels.

Regardless, if there isn’t evidence of containment of the virus anytime soon, we believe the stock will see its P/S multiple decline from the current level of 2.6x to around 2.3x (2019 levels), which combined with a reduction in revenues and margins could result in the stock price shrinking to under $55, a downside of almost 15% from the current price of $63.

