15 Cities Where Home Values Have Increased the Most — 4 Are in California

A challenge that arises when determining the performance of the U.S. housing market as a whole is navigating the fact that home values rise and fall very differently from region to region. A housing slump felt in Florida may not be experienced at all in California, for example. So, when you’re assessing whether or not a home is a good investment, you need to get hyper local and look at the situation city by city.

On April 24, 2025, SmartAsset published a ranking of 100 of the largest cities that saw the biggest one-year changes in the typical home value between 2024 and 2025. These are the 15 cities that experienced the biggest increase in value over the past year.

15. Henderson, Nevada

Typical home value, 2024: $472,282

$472,282 Typical home value, 2025: $493,510

$493,510 1-year change in typical home value: 4.49%

4.49% 5-year change in typical home value: 44.2%

14. Las Vegas

Typical home value, 2024: $412,841

$412,841 Typical home value, 2025: $431,505

$431,505 1-year change in typical home value: 4.52%

4.52% 5-year change in typical home value: 48.0%

13. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Typical home value, 2024: $224,227

$224,227 Typical home value, 2025: $234,891

$234,891 1-year change in typical home value: 4.76%

4.76% 5-year change in typical home value: 58.0%

12. Buffalo, New York

Typical home value, 2024: $215,782

$215,782 Typical home value, 2025: $226,329

$226,329 1-year change in typical home value: 4.89%

4.89% 5-year change in typical home value: 59.9%

11. Jersey City, New Jersey

Typical home value, 2024: $602,345

$602,345 Typical home value, 2025: $632,704

$632,704 1-year change in typical home value: 5.04%

5.04% 5-year change in typical home value: 25.0%

10. Madison, Wisconsin

Typical home value, 2024: $387,377

$387,377 Typical home value, 2025: $407,621

$407,621 1-year change in typical home value: 5.23%

5.23% 5-year change in typical home value: 44.4%

9. Lexington, Kentucky

Typical home value, 2024: $299,842

$299,842 Typical home value, 2025: $315,819

$315,819 1-year change in typical home value: 5.33%

5.33% 5-year change in typical home value: 51.1%

8. Louisville, Kentucky

Typical home value, 2024: $236,376

$236,376 Typical home value, 2025: $249,200

$249,200 1-year change in typical home value: 5.43%

5.43% 5-year change in typical home value: 36.9%

7. Toledo, Ohio

Typical home value, 2024: $116,383

$116,383 Typical home value, 2025: $123,094

$123,094 1-year change in typical home value: 5.77%

5.77% 5-year change in typical home value: 55.6%

6. Anaheim, California

Typical home value, 2024: $891,835

$891,835 Typical home value, 2025: $945,098

$945,098 1-year change in typical home value: 5.97%

5.97% 5-year change in typical home value: 49.6%

5. Cleveland

Typical home value, 2024: $106,478

$106,478 Typical home value, 2025: $113,400

$113,400 1-year change in typical home value: 6.50%

6.50% 5-year change in typical home value: 52.7%

4. Santa Ana, California

Typical home value, 2024: $809,867

$809,867 Typical home value, 2025: $862,825

$862,825 1-year change in typical home value: 6.54%

6.54% 5-year change in typical home value: 50.3%

3. San Jose, California

Typical home value, 2024: $1,420,733

$1,420,733 Typical home value, 2025: $1,521,021

$1,521,021 1-year change in typical home value: 7.06%

7.06% 5-year change in typical home value: 46.9%

2. Milwaukee

Typical home value, 2024: $192,916

$192,916 Typical home value, 2025: $208,725

$208,725 1-year change in typical home value: 8.19%

8.19% 5-year change in typical home value: 61.9%

1. Irvine, California

Typical home value, 2024: $1,421,723

$1,421,723 Typical home value, 2025: $1,614,607

$1,614,607 1-year change in typical home value: 13.57%

13.57% 5-year change in typical home value: 82.1%

