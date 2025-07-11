Personal Finance

15 Cities With the Best Job Markets in 2025 — and How Much It Costs To Live There

July 11, 2025 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by John Csiszar for GOBankingRates->

Although the U.S. regularly reports nationwide job statistics, the truth is that job markets, much like housing markets, are very regional in nature. Whether or not there are jobs being created in downtown Manhattan might have little-to-no bearing on the hiring status in Phoenix, for example.

It’s also important to consider the job market in a particular city in relation to the cost of living there. Whereas a job with a $100,000 salary could give you a high standard of living in Biloxi, Mississippi, it might not get you to first base on the Upper East Side of New York City. All of these factors should be considered when evaluating job markets in various cities. 

Trending Now: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Try This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

With all of that in mind, here’s a look at the 15 cities with the best job markets in 2025, according to SmartAsset. Factors considered in the evaluation were unemployment, income, income growth, housing affordability, health insurance benefits, commute time and remote work. The cost-of-living for these cities relative to the national average is included, courtesy of BestPlaces

Bend, Oregon

  • Unemployment rate: 3.16%
  • Median earnings for workers: $51,382
  • 3-year income growth: 44.2%
  • Percent working remotely: 26.9%
  • Average cost of living: 27% higher than the national average

Richmond, Virginia

  • Unemployment rate: 3.8%
  • Median earnings for workers: $73,138
  • 3-year income growth: 49.5%
  • Percent working remotely: 15.8%
  • Average cost of living: 4.8% lower than the national average

For You: 25 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families

Seattle, Washington

  • Unemployment rate: 4.17%
  • Median earnings for workers: $46,443
  • 3-year income growth: 36%
  • Percent working remotely: 26.9%
  • Average cost of living: 58.1% higher than the national average

Bellevue, Washington

  • Unemployment rate: 4.29%
  • Median earnings for workers: $76,228
  • 3-year income growth: 32.4%
  • Percent working remotely: 24.6%
  • Average cost of living: 58.1% higher than the national average

Carmel, Indiana

  • Unemployment rate: 2.27%
  • Median earnings for workers: $101,038
  • 3-year income growth: 21.5%
  • Percent working remotely: 27.8%
  • Average cost of living: 6% higher than the national average

Santa Clara, California

  • Unemployment rate: 4.24%
  • Median earnings for workers: $90,384
  • 3-year income growth: 41%
  • Percent working remotely: 16.5%
  • Average cost of living: 131% higher than the national average

Cary, North Carolina

  • Unemployment rate: 3.5%
  • Median earnings for workers: $47,203
  • 3-year income growth: 23.1%
  • Percent working remotely: 28%
  • Average cost of living: 5.8% higher than the national average

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • Unemployment rate: 2.36%
  • Median earnings for workers: $56,858
  • 3-year income growth: 29.9%
  • Percent working remotely: 9.26%
  • Average cost of living: 9.3% lower than the national average

Westminster, Colorado

  • Unemployment rate: 1.69%
  • Median earnings for workers: $70,711
  • 3-year income growth: 37.7%
  • Percent working remotely: 19.4%
  • Average cost of living: 21.3% higher than the national average

Sunnyvale, California

  • Unemployment rate: 3.5%
  • Median earnings for workers: $111,905
  • 3-year income growth: 31.1%
  • Percent working remotely: 15.3%
  • Average cost of living: 131% higher than the national average

Austin, Texas

  • Unemployment rate: 3.95%
  • Median earnings for workers: $36,585
  • 3-year income growth: 34.97%
  • Percent working remotely: 26.54%
  • Average cost of living: 29.1% higher than the national average

Wichita Falls, Texas

  • Unemployment rate: 2.51%
  • Median earnings for workers: $68,390
  • 3-year income growth: 39.65%
  • Percent working remotely: 7.58%
  • Average cost of living: 23% lower than the national average

Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Unemployment rate: 2.97%
  • Median earnings for workers: $57,183
  • 3-year income growth: 28.4%
  • Percent working remotely: 26.5%
  • Average cost of living: 13% higher than the national average

St. Louis, Missouri

  • Unemployment rate: 4.69%
  • Median earnings for workers: $59,986
  • 3-year income growth: 34.5%
  • Percent working remotely: 13.3%
  • Average cost of living: 15.9% lower than the national average

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Unemployment rate: 3.13%
  • Median earnings for workers: $50,304
  • 3-year income growth: 38.4%
  • Percent working remotely: 17.8%
  • Average cost of living: 4.7% higher than the national average

The Bottom Line

Job prospects in the above 15 cities look pretty good right now, according to SmartAsset. Just be aware that if you’re looking to relocate for a job, you’ll have to factor in the cost of living in your new city to make a fair comparison.

Simply moving from Bellevue to Nashville could result in a huge jump in your quality of life if you earn the same salary, for example. But if you’re planning to transfer from Cary to Santa Clara, you’d better look for a job that pays twice what you’re earning now if you want to keep a comparable lifestyle.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Cities With the Best Job Markets in 2025 — and How Much It Costs To Live There

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.