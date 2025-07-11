15 Cities With the Best Job Markets in 2025 — and How Much It Costs To Live There

Although the U.S. regularly reports nationwide job statistics, the truth is that job markets, much like housing markets, are very regional in nature. Whether or not there are jobs being created in downtown Manhattan might have little-to-no bearing on the hiring status in Phoenix, for example.
It’s also important to consider the job market in a particular city in relation to the cost of living there. Whereas a job with a $100,000 salary could give you a high standard of living in Biloxi, Mississippi, it might not get you to first base on the Upper East Side of New York City. All of these factors should be considered when evaluating job markets in various cities.
With all of that in mind, here’s a look at the 15 cities with the best job markets in 2025, according to SmartAsset. Factors considered in the evaluation were unemployment, income, income growth, housing affordability, health insurance benefits, commute time and remote work. The cost-of-living for these cities relative to the national average is included, courtesy of BestPlaces.
Bend, Oregon
- Unemployment rate: 3.16%
- Median earnings for workers: $51,382
- 3-year income growth: 44.2%
- Percent working remotely: 26.9%
- Average cost of living: 27% higher than the national average
Richmond, Virginia
- Unemployment rate: 3.8%
- Median earnings for workers: $73,138
- 3-year income growth: 49.5%
- Percent working remotely: 15.8%
- Average cost of living: 4.8% lower than the national average
Seattle, Washington
- Unemployment rate: 4.17%
- Median earnings for workers: $46,443
- 3-year income growth: 36%
- Percent working remotely: 26.9%
- Average cost of living: 58.1% higher than the national average
Bellevue, Washington
- Unemployment rate: 4.29%
- Median earnings for workers: $76,228
- 3-year income growth: 32.4%
- Percent working remotely: 24.6%
- Average cost of living: 58.1% higher than the national average
Carmel, Indiana
- Unemployment rate: 2.27%
- Median earnings for workers: $101,038
- 3-year income growth: 21.5%
- Percent working remotely: 27.8%
- Average cost of living: 6% higher than the national average
Santa Clara, California
- Unemployment rate: 4.24%
- Median earnings for workers: $90,384
- 3-year income growth: 41%
- Percent working remotely: 16.5%
- Average cost of living: 131% higher than the national average
Cary, North Carolina
- Unemployment rate: 3.5%
- Median earnings for workers: $47,203
- 3-year income growth: 23.1%
- Percent working remotely: 28%
- Average cost of living: 5.8% higher than the national average
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Unemployment rate: 2.36%
- Median earnings for workers: $56,858
- 3-year income growth: 29.9%
- Percent working remotely: 9.26%
- Average cost of living: 9.3% lower than the national average
Westminster, Colorado
- Unemployment rate: 1.69%
- Median earnings for workers: $70,711
- 3-year income growth: 37.7%
- Percent working remotely: 19.4%
- Average cost of living: 21.3% higher than the national average
Sunnyvale, California
- Unemployment rate: 3.5%
- Median earnings for workers: $111,905
- 3-year income growth: 31.1%
- Percent working remotely: 15.3%
- Average cost of living: 131% higher than the national average
Austin, Texas
- Unemployment rate: 3.95%
- Median earnings for workers: $36,585
- 3-year income growth: 34.97%
- Percent working remotely: 26.54%
- Average cost of living: 29.1% higher than the national average
Wichita Falls, Texas
- Unemployment rate: 2.51%
- Median earnings for workers: $68,390
- 3-year income growth: 39.65%
- Percent working remotely: 7.58%
- Average cost of living: 23% lower than the national average
Scottsdale, Arizona
- Unemployment rate: 2.97%
- Median earnings for workers: $57,183
- 3-year income growth: 28.4%
- Percent working remotely: 26.5%
- Average cost of living: 13% higher than the national average
St. Louis, Missouri
- Unemployment rate: 4.69%
- Median earnings for workers: $59,986
- 3-year income growth: 34.5%
- Percent working remotely: 13.3%
- Average cost of living: 15.9% lower than the national average
Nashville, Tennessee
- Unemployment rate: 3.13%
- Median earnings for workers: $50,304
- 3-year income growth: 38.4%
- Percent working remotely: 17.8%
- Average cost of living: 4.7% higher than the national average
The Bottom Line
Job prospects in the above 15 cities look pretty good right now, according to SmartAsset. Just be aware that if you’re looking to relocate for a job, you’ll have to factor in the cost of living in your new city to make a fair comparison.
Simply moving from Bellevue to Nashville could result in a huge jump in your quality of life if you earn the same salary, for example. But if you’re planning to transfer from Cary to Santa Clara, you’d better look for a job that pays twice what you’re earning now if you want to keep a comparable lifestyle.
