15 California Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Rent Than To Own

It’s shaping up to be a big year for the real estate market, as millions of homebuyers prepare to make the big move, both physically and financially. But is buying a home always the best choice for your wealth? Renting gets a bad rap overall — because there’s no investment aspect — but research has shown that renting can be a lot cheaper than owning, and there are some cities in the U.S. where that fact is overwhelmingly apparent.

Learn More: Renting vs. Owning a Home: Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

With owning a home, you’ve got to navigate a number of hefty expenses. The down payment, the mortgage loan interest rates, property taxes, home insurance and maintenance costs. In California, the second most expensive state in the U.S. (Hawaii takes first place), these costs can potentially wipe out your wealth or hold you back from building it.

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed rental and mortgage costs to find the cities in California where it is cheaper to rent than to own. These are the top 15 cities in California where renting is indeed cheaper than owning.

15. Laguna Beach

Average single-family home value: $3,030,556

$3,030,556 Monthly average mortgage cost: $15,919

$15,919 Monthly average rent cost: $5,885

$5,885 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $10,034

Check Out: 5 Affordable Small Cities To Live In on the West Coast

14. Los Gatos

Average single-family home value: $2,678,145

$2,678,145 Monthly average mortgage cost: $14,068

$14,068 Monthly average rent cost: $3,709

$3,709 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $10,358

13. Kentfield

Average single-family home value: $2,531,934

$2,531,934 Monthly average mortgage cost: $13,300

$13,300 Monthly average rent cost: $2,652

$2,652 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $10,648

12. Menlo Park

Average single-family home value: $2,797,515

$2,797,515 Monthly average mortgage cost: $14,695

$14,695 Monthly average rent cost: $3,836

$3,836 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $10,859

11. Tiburon

Average single-family home value: $3,110,447

$3,110,447 Monthly average mortgage cost: $16,338

$16,338 Monthly average rent cost: $5,268

$5,268 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $11,071

10. Burlingame

Average single-family home value: $2,675,935

$2,675,935 Monthly average mortgage cost: $14,056

$14,056 Monthly average rent cost: $2,953

$2,953 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $11,103

9. Rancho Santa Fe

Average single-family home value: $4,227,376

$4,227,376 Monthly average mortgage cost: $22,205

$22,205 Monthly average rent cost: $9,750

$9,750 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $12,455

8. Cupertino

Average single-family home value: $3,169,743

$3,169,743 Monthly average mortgage cost: $16,650

$16,650 Monthly average rent cost: $3,904

$3,904 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $12,746

7. Del Mar

Average single-family home value: $3,958,547

$3,958,547 Monthly average mortgage cost: $20,793

$20,793 Monthly average rent cost: $5,800

$5,800 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $14,993

6. Montecito

Average single-family home value: $5,359,579

$5,359,579 Monthly average mortgage cost: $28,153

$28,153 Monthly average rent cost: $12,782

$12,782 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $15,371

5. Los Altos

Average single-family home value: $4,412,130

$4,412,130 Monthly average mortgage cost: $23,176

$23,176 Monthly average rent cost: $7,364

$7,364 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $15,811

4. Newport Beach

Average single-family home value: $3,821,225

$3,821,225 Monthly average mortgage cost: $20,072

$20,072 Monthly average rent cost: $4,108

$4,108 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $15,964

3. Palo Alto

Average single-family home value: $3,717,647

$3,717,647 Monthly average mortgage cost: $19,528

$19,528 Monthly average rent cost: $3,380

$3,380 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $16,148

2. Saratoga

Average single-family home value: $3,991,701

$3,991,701 Monthly average mortgage cost: $20,967

$20,967 Monthly average rent cost: $4,674

$4,674 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $16,294

1. Beverly Hills

Average single-family home value: $5,287,737

$5,287,737 Monthly average mortgage cost: $27,775

$27,775 Monthly average rent cost: $4,284

$4,284 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $23,491

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in California to find places where it is cheaper to rent than to own. First, GOBankingRates identified cities in those states with an average single-family home value as well as an average rental cost. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.87%, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data from Feb. 13, 2025, the average mortgage cost can be calculated for each city. The cities with a lower average rental cost than average mortgage were kept for this study. For each location a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location and included as supplemental information. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. The difference of rent from mortgage can be calculated and the cities were sorted to show the largest savings when someone is paying rent versus mortgage. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 19, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 California Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Rent Than To Own

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.