$1.5 Billion Gym Chain Sale: Crunch Fitness Draws Investor Attention

Buyout firm TPG (TPG) is reportedly exploring the sale of Crunch Fitness, which could value the gym chain at over $1.5 billion, including debt, according to sources familiar with the matter. The deal, managed by investment bank Jefferies (JEF), may launch in the first half of 2025. Crunch Fitness, known for its global footprint and approximately 2.5 million members, has drawn interest from other private equity firms as potential acquirers.





The valuation of Crunch Fitness is expected to exceed 15 times its annual EBITDA, which stands at roughly $100 million. This robust valuation reflects the growing appeal of fitness franchises, bolstered by post-pandemic demand for in-person wellness services. With TPG aiming to maximize returns, the sale could be one of the more prominent transactions in the fitness industry in the coming year.





As fitness regains prominence in consumer spending, Crunch Fitness has emerged as a lucrative asset in the private equity landscape. TPG’s strategic move to sell highlights the resilience of well-positioned gym franchises amid a competitive fitness market.With growing demand for brick-and-mortar wellness experiences, Crunch Fitness is poised to attract substantial interest. Industry observers will be watching how this potential sale influences valuations and deal activity in the fitness sector over the coming year.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

