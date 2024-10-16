15 Biggest Cities Where You Need a Salary Over $100K To Live Comfortably

Some of the biggest cities in the United States also require some big salaries in order to live comfortably.

To help you compare some of the biggest cities in the country, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Zillow, BestPlaces, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the salary you’ll need to live comfortably. To define “living comfortably,” we’ve applied the 50/30/20 rule, which states that needs should not exceed 50% of a person’s income. The list also ranked the cities in our list by population growth between 2021 and 2022, which has the most recent figures available.

Here they are in descending order of rate of growth.

You can also find out the best place to live on a $100,000 salary in every state.

15. Phoenix

Household median income: $72,092

Single-family home average value: $440,515

Total cost of living (annual): $54,460

Salary needed to live comfortably: $108,919

14. Austin, Texas

Household median income: $86,556

Single-family home average value: $565,592

Total cost of living (annual): $62,686

Salary needed to live comfortably: $125,372

13. Charlotte

Household median income: $74,070

Single-family home average value: $409,863

Total cost of living (annual): $51,137

Salary needed to live comfortably: $102,274

12. Las Vegas

Household median income: $66,356

Single-family home average value: $452,326

Total cost of living (annual): $56,382

Salary needed to live comfortably: $112,763

11. Seattle

Household median income: $116,068

Single-family home average value: $955,374

Total cost of living (annual): $89,773

Salary needed to live comfortably: $179,547

10. Mesa, Arizona

Household median income: $73,766

Single-family home average value: $453,125

Total cost of living (annual): $54,950

Salary needed to live comfortably: $109,900

9. Bakersfield, California

Household median income: $73,827

Single-family home average value: $392,067

Total cost of living (annual): $50,760

Salary needed to live comfortably: $101,519

8. Sacramento, California

Household median income: $78,954

Single-family home average value: $495,207

Total cost of living (annual): $59,529

Salary needed to live comfortably: $119,057

7. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Household median income: $79,026

Single-family home average value: $466,510

Total cost of living (annual): $53,948

Salary needed to live comfortably: $107,897

6. Denver

Household median income: $85,853

Single-family home average value: $615,213

Total cost of living (annual): $66,048

Salary needed to live comfortably: $132,096

5. Raleigh, North Carolina

Household median income: $78,631

Single-family home average value: $454,961

Total cost of living (annual): $53,633

Salary needed to live comfortably: $107,266

4. Miami

Household median income: $54,858

Single-family home average value: $659,560

Total cost of living (annual): $71,931

Salary needed to live comfortably: $143,861

3. Fresno, California

Household median income: $63,001

Single-family home average value: $393,607

Total cost of living (annual): $50,852

Salary needed to live comfortably: $101,704

2. Atlanta

Household median income: $77,655

Single-family home average value: $449,613

Total cost of living (annual): $55,918

Salary needed to live comfortably: $111,835

1. Nashville, Tennessee

Household median income: $71,328

Single-family home average value: $453,347

Total cost of living (annual): $54,625

Salary needed to live comfortably: $109,251

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 largest U.S. cities by population and determined the salary needed to live comfortably in each one. GBR determined the top 50 cities by population using the 2022 U.S. Census American Community Survey, the most recent available. Using the same survey, GBR sourced 2022 total population, 2022 household median income, 2021 total population, and 2021 household median income. Average single-family home values from July 2024 and July 2023 were sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index. By assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate (as sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Data), the average mortgage costs were calculated. Cost-of-living indexes were sourced from BestPlaces. The national average expenditure costs for all residents were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Mortgage and expenditure costs were used to calculate the cost of living for each city. Using the 50/30/20 rule (which states that needs should not exceed 50% of income), the household income to live comfortably was calculated for each city. The cities were sorted by year-over-year population growth. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 10, 2024.

