15 Biggest Cities Where You Need a Salary Over $100K To Live Comfortably

October 16, 2024 — 11:00 am EDT

Some of the biggest cities in the United States also require some big salaries in order to live comfortably.

To help you compare some of the biggest cities in the country, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Zillow, BestPlaces, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the salary you’ll need to live comfortably. To define “living comfortably,” we’ve applied the 50/30/20 rule, which states that needs should not exceed 50% of a person’s income. The list also ranked the cities in our list by population growth between 2021 and 2022, which has the most recent figures available.

Here they are in descending order of rate of growth.

You can also find out the best place to live on a $100,000 salary in every state.

Cityscape skyline view of office buildings and apartment condominiums in downtown Phoenix Arizona USA.

15. Phoenix

  • Household median income: $72,092
  • Single-family home average value: $440,515
  • Total cost of living (annual): $54,460
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $108,919

Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

14. Austin, Texas

  • Household median income: $86,556
  • Single-family home average value: $565,592
  • Total cost of living (annual): $62,686
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $125,372

North Carolina Charlotte

13. Charlotte

  • Household median income: $74,070
  • Single-family home average value: $409,863
  • Total cost of living (annual): $51,137
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $102,274
Las Vegas, MAR 25, 2020 - Dusk special lockdown cityscape of the famous Strip and New York New York Hotel & Casino.

12. Las Vegas

  • Household median income: $66,356
  • Single-family home average value: $452,326
  • Total cost of living (annual): $56,382
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $112,763
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

11. Seattle

  • Household median income: $116,068
  • Single-family home average value: $955,374
  • Total cost of living (annual): $89,773
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $179,547

Mesa is a city in Maricopa County, in the U.

10. Mesa, Arizona

  • Household median income: $73,766
  • Single-family home average value: $453,125
  • Total cost of living (annual): $54,950
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $109,900
Bakersfield, California, USA - April 17, 2019: Daytime view of theNile Theater and Padre Hotel in the heart of the downtown district.

9. Bakersfield, California

  • Household median income: $73,827
  • Single-family home average value: $392,067
  • Total cost of living (annual): $50,760
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $101,519
View at a Tower Bridge, a drawbridge built in 1935, and downtown Sacramento from West Sacramento side of the river.

8. Sacramento, California

  • Household median income: $78,954
  • Single-family home average value: $495,207
  • Total cost of living (annual): $59,529
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $119,057

downtown Colorado Springs Colorado

7. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Household median income: $79,026
  • Single-family home average value: $466,510
  • Total cost of living (annual): $53,948
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $107,897
Colorado is the best state for people seeking employment

6. Denver

  • Household median income: $85,853
  • Single-family home average value: $615,213
  • Total cost of living (annual): $66,048
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $132,096 
Raleigh, North Carolina downtown city skyline at dusk

5. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Household median income: $78,631
  • Single-family home average value: $454,961
  • Total cost of living (annual): $53,633
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $107,266

An aerial video of skyscrapers in Miami Florida Brickell, Downtown stock photo

4. Miami

  • Household median income: $54,858
  • Single-family home average value: $659,560
  • Total cost of living (annual): $71,931
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $143,861 
Fresno downtown skyline view with a clear blue sky in the background.

3. Fresno, California

  • Household median income: $63,001
  • Single-family home average value: $393,607
  • Total cost of living (annual): $50,852
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $101,704
downtown Atlanta Georgia skyline

2. Atlanta

  • Household median income: $77,655
  • Single-family home average value: $449,613
  • Total cost of living (annual): $55,918
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $111,835

Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

1. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Household median income: $71,328
  • Single-family home average value: $453,347
  • Total cost of living (annual): $54,625
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $109,251

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 largest U.S. cities by population and determined the salary needed to live comfortably in each one. GBR determined the top 50 cities by population using the 2022 U.S. Census American Community Survey, the most recent available. Using the same survey, GBR sourced 2022 total population, 2022 household median income, 2021 total population, and 2021 household median income. Average single-family home values from July 2024 and July 2023 were sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index. By assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate (as sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Data), the average mortgage costs were calculated. Cost-of-living indexes were sourced from BestPlaces. The national average expenditure costs for all residents were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Mortgage and expenditure costs were used to calculate the cost of living for each city. Using the 50/30/20 rule (which states that needs should not exceed 50% of income), the household income to live comfortably was calculated for each city. The cities were sorted by year-over-year population growth. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 10, 2024.

