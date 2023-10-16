15 Best Target Halloween Items To Buy for Less Than $10

Halloween is just around the corner. If the prices for festive items have you spooked, fear not — Target has you covered.

Read: 5 Things You Should Always Buy at Estate Sales

Discover: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

On average, consumers expect to spend a record-breaking $108.24 per person on Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation. It’s possible many people aren’t taking advantage of everyday low prices at Target because there’s plenty to be had.

Here are 15 Halloween items you can buy at Target for $10 or less right now.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Halloween Assorted Snack Size Shapes Bag

Price: $4.79

A festive twist on the classic, this 9-ounce Reese’s Peanut Butter Halloween Assorted Snack Size Shapes bag features a mix of pumpkins, ghosts, and bats. Each bag contains approximately 16 pieces, which can be used for trick-or-treaters, a party or just to enjoy at home.

I Flip Thrift Store Finds: Here Are the 14 Things I Always Make a Profit On

Favorite Day Halloween Milk Chocolate Bars With Popping Candy

Price: $4

Deemed “Popping Potion,” Favorite Day Halloween Milk Chocolate Bars With Popping Candy are a festive delight. Each 9.5-ounce bag contains approximately 20 snack-size bars, enclosed in a fun witch wrapper.

Snickers Halloween Ghoulish Green Chocolate Bag Fun Size

Price: $4.79

Deliciously enchanting, this 9.69-ounce bag of Snickers Halloween Ghoulish Green Chocolate bars is sure to be a hit. Presented in a festive green wrapper, you’ll get approximately 16 fun-size bars to share with others or feast on yourself if you’re really hungry.

Favorite Day Halloween White Chocolaty Cotton Candy Flavored Bars Snack Size

Price: $4

Something a little different, these Favorite Day Halloween White Chocolaty Cotton Candy Flavored Bars are a Target original. Each 9.5-ounce bag contains approximately 20 “Skeleton Sweets,” enveloped in a cute skeletal wrapper.

Haribo Halloween Sour Vampire Bats

Price: $1.29

Sure to be a hit, this 4-ounce bag of Haribo Halloween Sour Vampire Bats contains approximately 14 bats in a variety of colors. Do note, that they’re not individually wrapped, so this won’t work for trick-or-treaters.

Spritz Boo Basket

Price: $3

This adorable Spritz Boo Basket can serve many functions throughout the season. Featuring a cute ghost tag, it can be part of your Halloween décor, a trick-or-treat basket or serve as a candy bowl at a Halloween party.

Spritz Halloween Printed Booed Jr. Tote Bag, 4-Pack

Price: $3

Spread spooky joy this Halloween season with Spritz Halloween Printed Booed Jr. Tote Bags. This four-pack of orange and black bags with gold and bronze prints are the perfect way to present a Halloween surprise.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Push Pop Pumpkins Halloween Party Favors, 6-Pack

Price: $3

Suited for ages three and up, these Hyde & EEK! Boutique Push Pop Pumpkins Halloween Party Favors are an ideal alternative to candy. Perfect for trick-or-treaters or party guests, little ones will likely be playing with the poppable bubbles long after Halloween is over.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Cat/Pumpkin Shapes Novelty Eyewear Halloween Party Favors, 6-Pack

Price: $3

Cute and fun, Hyde & EEK! Boutique Cat/Pumpkin Shapes Novelty Eyewear Halloween Party Favors serve as great favors or decorations. Guests will have a blast wearing these adorable red, black and orange accessories around the party.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Glow Pack Halloween Party Favors, 20-Pack

Price: $5

Whether you hand them out to trick-or-treaters or use them as party favors, these Hyde & EEK! Boutique Glow Pack Halloween Party Favors are sure to be a hit. Featuring assorted spooky shapes in a mix of colors, these accessories will literally make recipients glow.

Spritz Halloween Banner

Price: $3

Bring Halloween cheer into any space with this Spritz Halloween banner. Designed for indoor or outdoor use, this 1.9-inch-by-60-inch banner includes a string, which makes it easy to hang anywhere that needs some holiday fun.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Plush Spider Black Halloween Decorative Prop

Price: $5

Fun and spooky, this Hyde & EEK! Boutique Medium Plush Spider measures 20 inches. Featuring sparkly eyes, large spiny legs and a round abdomen, make this creepy spider part of your indoor or outdoor décor.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Poison Caramel Apple Boo Halloween Jar Candle with Lid

Price: $10

Simply adorable, the Hyde & EEK! Boutique Poison Caramel Apple Boo Halloween Jar Candle with Lid serves as a great host gift or table décor. This festive 14-ounce jar can also be transformed into a small candy jar when the wax runs out, making it a seriously versatile purchase.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Carvable Faux Halloween Pumpkin

Price: $10

If you want to carve a pumpkin, but without making a mess, the Hyde & EEK! Boutique Carvable Faux Halloween Pumpkin is your answer. Carve this 9-inch pumpkin with your designs of choice, decorate it — if you wish — then display it indoors or outdoors to admire for the season.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Spiderweb Stretch Glow Halloween Decorative Prop

Price: $4

If you want to create a creepy vibe, the Hyde & EEK! Boutique Spiderweb Stretch Glow Halloween Décor will do the trick. Easy to handle and shape, this glowy fabric can be used to cover your door, window, tree, stairway or any other part of your home.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique 100-Count Incandescent Halloween Mini String Lights Orange

Price: $5

Designed for indoor or outdoor use, this Hyde & EEK! Boutique 100-count Incandescent Halloween String Lights will create a spooky glow in any space. Complete with black wire, you can also connect multiple light sets end-to-end if you need coverage for a larger space.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Best Target Halloween Items To Buy for Less Than $10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.