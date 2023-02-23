15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,775, per person -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to live in some U.S. cities without a secondary income source.

However, for retirees who live in Texas, or for those looking in the state for an affordable place to live and play when their work years are done, there are some options.

GOBankingRates compiled a list of the 15 best cities in Texas for a couple to live off just Social Security. The study factored in the cost of living, livability and the average rent of a one-bedroom apartment and combined the scores to determine the cities where retirees can live on just their monthly benefits. Take a look at these Texas cities that are perfect for seniors on a budget.

15. Amarillo

Monthly Necessities Expenses: $2,586.87

$2,586.87 Livability Score: 73

73 Average Rent: $1,342

Located in the Texas panhandle, Amarillo features both thriving western ranches and the flair of city life, with arts and culture galore. And running through the city is historic Route 66. Still, Amarillo is dinged for its livability score - tied for the lowest in the study - and its healthcare costs, which are a bit above the national average.

14. Denton

Monthly Necessities Expenses: $2,867.29

$2,867.29 Livability Score: 81

81 Average Rent: $1,584

While it's still below the national average, the average rent in Denton is one of the five highest in the study. When it comes to utilities and groceries in the city about 40 miles northwest of Dallas, those costs are just below the national average, while the healthcare costs are a tick over.

13. Wichita Falls

Monthly Necessities Expenses: $2,589.80

$2,589.80 Livability Score: 75

75 Average Rent: $1,136

Wichita Falls sits just about equidistant between Oklahoma City and Dallas, and it's a mixed bag for retirees when it comes to expenses. The monthly rent and the cost of groceries are on the low end - with the latter the third lowest in the study. However, healthcare and utilities rank highest on the list, with healthcare a whopping 29.2% and utilities 10.1% over the national average.

12. Richardson

Monthly Necessities Expenses: $3,059.77

$3,059.77 Livability Score: 87

87 Average Rent: $1,773

Richardson is a thriving tech and business hub about 15 miles northeast of Dallas. But. There are plenty of ways for retirees to spend their free time, starting with golf courses and more than 800 acres of parks and recreational facilities. Richardson's livability score is among the highest, but its average rent, grocery costs and monthly cost of necessities top the list.

11. Conroe

Monthly Necessities Expenses: $2,899.36

$2,899.36 Livability Score: 84

84 Average Rent: $1,624

About 40 miles north of Houston is Conroe, which ranks in the top five of livability but also overall monthly costs. That's because average rent and utilities exceed the national average.

10. Baytown

Monthly Necessities Expenses: $2,531.48

$2,531.48 Livability Score: 75

75 Average Rent: $1,308

Living near the bay in the appropriately named Baytown likely will appeal to retirees who enjoy fishing. Home to the nation's largest oil refinery, Baytown rent, grocery, healthcare and utility costs fall below the national average, but its livability score of 75 is on the lower end of the spectrum in the study, too.

9. Brownsville

Monthly Necessities Expenses: $2,446.02

$2,446.02 Livability Score: 73

73 Average Rent: $1,225

At the southern tip of Texas is Brownsville, where retirees will find the climate delightful. According to the city website, the average temperature is 74 degrees, and the average rainfall is 25.55 inches. Grocery costs are 10.2% less than the national average, while utilities come in at 8.6% lower. Its livability score, however, is tied for lowest in the study.

8. New Braunfels

Monthly Necessities Expenses: $2,973.41

$2,973.41 Livability Score: 88

88 Average Rent: $1,695

Situated between Austin to the north and San Antonio to the south, New Braunfels ranks in the top five in livability score but also in average rent and overall living costs. With recreational activities along the Guadalupe River and a vibrant cultural scene, New Braunfels offers plenty of things for active retirees to do.

7. Abilene

Monthly Necessities Expenses: $2,358.41

$2,358.41 Livability Score: 75

75 Average Rent: $986

Abilene ranks as one of the most affordable cities in the study, boosted by its average rent cost of $986. It's just one of two locales on the list where you can rent for less than $1,000 per month, making Abilene a good prospect for relocating retirees.

6. Longview

Monthly Necessities Expenses: $2,443.27

$2,443.27 Livability Score: 78

78 Average Rent: $1,218

Longview is in the eastern part of the state, sitting 65 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana. It's no wonder it ranks high in the study of best places for retirees in Texas. Its average rent falls in the lower third, and groceries fall 8% below the national average.

5. McAllen

Monthly Necessities Expenses: $2,551.42

$2,551.42 Livability Score: 81

81 Average Rent: $1,343

Another city in south Texas, McAllen can boast about a cost of living that stands below the national average in all four study areas. And retirees can afford to run the air conditioning in the hot Texas summers. Utilities prices are 10.9% below that national average and the lowest in the study.

4. Pearland

Monthly Necessities Expenses: $2,973.50

$2,973.50 Livability Score: 93

93 Average Rent: $1,748

About a half-hour south of Houston, Pearland is a gem. A report by GoodHire analyzed FBI crime data and found Pearland to be the sixth-safest place to live in the U.S. Its livability score of 93 ranked tops in the GOBankingRates study. On the downside, its monthly necessities and average rent landed at No. 2 on the list.

3. North Richland Hills

Monthly Necessities Expenses: $2,807.37

$2,807.37 Livability Score: 89

89 Average Rent: $1,527

The average rent in North Richand Hills is on the higher side, but its livability score ranks No. 2 in the study. Retirees who like to travel will enjoy the easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, a trip of less than 20 miles. Costs for groceries, health care and utilities all hover around the national average.

2. Pharr

Monthly Necessities Expenses: $2,347.37

$2,347.37 Livability Score: 79

79 Average Rent: $1,146

For retirees looking to settle in Texas' far south, Pharr is another option. It's less than a 10-minute drive to McAllen, but the rent is about $200 a month lower. Residents in Pharr also benefit from grocery and utility costs about 10% below the national average.

1. Edinburg

Monthly Necessities Expenses: $2,158.72

$2,158.72 Livability Score: 77

77 Average Rent: $951

Retirees in Edinburg enjoy the lowest monthly expenses of any city in the study, thanks to average monthly rent costs of $951. Another city in the southern tip of Texas, Edinburg also has utilities and grocery costs well below average.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best cities in Texas for a couple to live on only a Social Security check based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, $1,775.81 ($3,551.62 for a couple), sourced from Social Security Administration. GOBankingRates first isolated all cities in Florida (that also were one of the 750 largest cities in America) with a 2022 average monthly rent under $1,775. GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for each listed city, looking at grocery and healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older in order to find how much a couple 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare in each city on a monthly basis. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery and healthcare costs together to find where a couple 65 and older could survive on their Social Security or less. In order for a city to be qualified for the study the city had to have a livability score above 70 as sourced from AreaVibes. GOBankingRates scored and combined both livability and monthly necessities expenditure, with the lowest score being best, to determine final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of February 7, 2023.

