15 Best Items To Buy at Dollar Tree This Summer

Temperatures are rising and the sun is hanging out later and later. It can only mean one thing: summer is here! Or just about, anyway.

Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Celebrating the hot season means hitting the beach, basking by the pool, grilling and more. Surely you can spend a fortune getting ready for all these events and decorating for the balmiest time of year (hello, $210 citrus wreath from Williams Sonoma), but you can easily take the super affordable route instead by stocking up on your summer must-haves at Dollar Tree.

Here’s a look at 15 of the best items to buy at Dollar Tree this summer.

Children’s Swimming Goggles

Make sure your kids dive into the beach, lake or swimming pool waters with proper protection on their eyes. A variety of goggles for children are available for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

BBQ Supplies

‘Tis the season to grill it up! Get your BBQ essentials at Dollar Tree. The store sells steak knives, barbecue spatulas and more grilling must-haves for $1.25 a pop.

Plastic Pitchers

What’s a summer day, or evening for that matter, without pitchers of iced tea and possibly sangria? Stock up on plastic pitchers, which come in various colors and sizes (some also sport lids), at Dollar Tree.

Related: 10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree

Paper Plates

It’s time for summer treats. Maybe that’s freshly barbecued meats and veggies, or delectable summer fruits like watermelon. If you’re eating outside or hosting a large group of diners, stock up on paper plates at Dollar Tree. You can even find American Flag themed ones that will be ideal for Independence Day.

Summertime Dinner Napkins

Napkins needn’t be fancy to get the job done, but an elegant touch when hosting a dinner party or summer brunch is always welcome. Check out these cute summertime-inspired dinner napkins at Dollar Tree.

Beach-Inspired Wall Hangings

Maybe you have a lake house or beach cottage to decorate, or maybe you just want to celebrate the summer season by adding a few beach-themed wall hangings to your home. Check out Dollar Tree’s cute collection.

Inflatable Beach Balls

A pack of three inflatable beach balls goes for $9.89 on Amazon, which amounts to over $3 per ball. Why spend more than $1.25 on this summertime fun item? That’s how much an even bigger one costs at Dollar Tree.

Beach Toy Totes

If you’re planning a beach day with the kids, you’re probably going to want a plastic tote for toys. You can get a 3-piece-set (includes toy shovel and rake) at Dollar Tree for just $1.25.

Water Gun Squirters

Have a blast (of water!) this summer with your kids. Pick up a water gun squirter or several at Dollar Tree, where they cost $1.25 a pop.

Water Balloons

If you have kids (or simply possess a childlike spirit), you should definitely be up for a fun water balloon fight! Stock up on these kits at Dollar Tree.

Inflatable Kickboards

Don’t take to the high seas with nothing to hang onto. Get an inflatable kickboard at Dollar Tree for just $1.25.

Skip: 6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money

Sunscreen

Dermatologists insist that people of all ages (and skin shades) wear sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. You can buy a 1 fl. oz tube of Banana Boat Sport Performance SPF 30 sunscreen (perfect for your purse or glove compartment) at Dollar Tree for $1.25. Lowe’s sells the same product for $3.89.

Flip Flops

Hit the beach or the pool party with flip flops that cost only $1.25 a pair. You’ll spend a lot more at retailers such as Target, where women’s flip flops start at $3.20 on clearance.

Sunglasses

Sunglasses can be extremely expensive if you shop brand names. But keep in mind that sunglasses are easily lost, especially if you’re doing something that involves a lot of moving parts like spending a day at the beach with the family. Consider picking up a perfectly losable pair at Dollar Tree for $1.25. The store has quite a selection!

July 4th Gear

The Fourth of July is around the corner. Partake in the pageantry with decorations from Dollar Tree. For $1.25, you can get an American flag, patriotic glow wands, foldable fans or wall decor, among other festive supplies.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Best Items To Buy at Dollar Tree This Summer

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.