15 Best Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Early Deals

It’s time to make your home smarter with a little help from Christmas in July. Yes, Amazon.com dives into its Amazon Prime Day 2022 sellathon on Tuesday, July 12 through Wednesday July 13. But why wait?

Already, Amazon has rolled out Prime Day deals ahead of the real deal as competitors roll out rival deals. The online retail giant is enticing its 200 million Prime members and luring new ones (or former Prime members who didn’t reup or canceled because of 2022’s price increase) with fresh Prime-related price cuts on thousands of items ahead of Prime Day. To its array of best perks for Amazon Prime members, Amazon just tossed in a free year of Grubhub delivery. Things like that.

Take it for granted that Amazon’s going to slash prices on its proprietary products: Kindles, Echos, Amazon TVs, Ring devices, etc. You’ll see sales of up to 50% and 60% off regular prices. Given that’s a given, we’ve searched out other smart home products that aren’t in Amazon’s own wheelhouse. And we’ve played fast and loose with “smart home” (hey, a Vitamix FoodCycler might make you smarter about your home; just sayin’).

So check out these 15 Best Amazon Prime Deals on Smart Devices for the Home.

PetSafe Pet Water Fountain

PetSafe Drinkwell Gallon Fountain: Was $59.99, now $45.95, Amazon.com

For dogs and cats

Customizable water flow

Available in smaller and larger sizes

Replaceable carbon water filter

Top-rack dishwasher safe

If your dog or cat still doesn’t know how to fill a decent glass of water, this is the way to go. The PetSafe Drinkwell Fountain provides fresh, filtered, flowing water that’s easily accessible to your fur baby. This one-gallon size is perfect for small- to medium-sized dogs or cats. You can customize the water flow, in case your shy cat isn’t down with the sound and flow. The open bowl design and tray is whisker-friendly and will hold water even if the power is cut off. The carbon filter is replaceable, and the foam filter catches pet hair and debris to keep the water clean. Buy now

Shark NV752 TruePet Upright Vacuum

Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum: Was $319.99, now $219.99, Amazon.com

HEPA filter and large dust cup capacity

LED headlights

Upholstery tool, crevice tool and pet power brush

Anti-allergen complete seal

Advanced swivel steering for easier maneuvering

This vacuum cleaner just may do the trick to get rid of that pet hair that’s stuck in every nook and cranny of your abode. With this Shark smart machine, you can lift the pod away to more easily maneuver the nozzle in clean difficult-to-reach places (say, under furniture), because the powered brushroll will just keep on spinning). The anti-allergen complete seal design is matched with a HEPA filter to help contain dust and allergens in the unit. The larger-than-average, nearly quart-size dust cup capacity holds more, and is fast to remove. And those LED lights? Perfect for sighting pet hair. Buy now

Champion Power Equipment Portable Inverter Generator

Champion Power Equipment 200988 4500-Watt Dual Fuel RV Ready Portable Inverter Generator, Electric Start: Was $1,359, now $982.71, Amazon.com

Low-oil shutoff sensor

Quiet, 61-decibel sound output, unusual for a generator

Bonus: Electric start, with the battery included.

Quick Touch Panel allows you to access all the needed controls in one spot

RV ready with a 120V 30A RV, plus two 120V 20A household outlets with clean electricity

Right out of the box, this puppy is ready to generate juice, running on either gasoline or propane. That’s perfect as you retire in an RV or need reliable backup power in your Florida home. The Champion dual fuel portable inverter generator has a three-year limited warranty with free lifetime technical support from dedicated experts at Champion. The quiet operation is perfect for your RV, camping, or as a backup generator for your home. It offers A 14-hour run time on gasoline. Buy now

Echo Dot (4th Generation)

Echo Dot (4th Generation) Smart speaker with Alexa: Was $49.99, now $19.99, Amazon.com

Voice assistant Alexa is there at your command. It will set timers, check the weather, tell a joke, sing “Happy Birthday” to you when no one else will

The sound is amazing in this, Amazon’s most popular smart speaker

Connects seamlessly

with other smart home accessories

The blue light lets you know Alexa is listening (not available on small children). Other color lights include those for notifications

Multiple layers of privacy controls baked in, including mic-off button and in-app settings

Smart speakers have been a boon to many of us hunkered down in the work-from-home world. The fourth generation Echo Dot is a gem. The rich, balanced bass sound is wonderful for listening to online radio stations or streaming music including Amazon Music (of course), Apple Music (surprise!), SiriusXM, Spotify and others. Oh, and you can also put Echo Dot to work on motivating your other smart devices to get working. Smart plug or smart light bulb systems integrate well with Alexa's voice commands. You can also adjust smart thermostat settings and turn on a fan. Buy now

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon Smart Plug, for home automation, Works with Alexa: Was $24.99, now $12.99, Amazon.com

Easy to use

Schedule other power-needed products, including fans and appliances, to turn on or off, or control them remotely

You don’t need a smart hub; it’s all in this unit (and the cloud)

Use the Alexa energy dashboard to monitor electricity use

Add me to the crew that’s all aboard the smart plug train, especially after recently finding (and trying to use) an old push-button plug-in timer. The Amazon Smart Plug is a pre-Amazon Prime Day and Amazon Prime Day good deal. It comes with a built-in look of horror (that’s the outlet), and is a breeze to set up and use. All you have to do is plug it in, then control via the Alexa app. That's it; a timer set in no time.

Oh, and please know it has to be connected to your Wi-Fi, again easy to set up on the Amazon Smart Plug. Buy now

Amazon Smart Thermostat

Amazon Smart Thermostat with C-Wire Power Adaptor: Was $84.98, now $56.98, Amazon.com

Powered by Honeywell Home Technology, long-timers in this space

Bonus: The Alexa app will guide you through the installation process, often daunting to novice do-it-yourselfers

The Alexa Smart Thermostat, like other smart thermostats (hello, Nest), are built to save you money in the long run

Use pre-programmed settings, or control via the Alexa app

Energy Star rated

If you’re thinking it’s about time to go rogue and make your thermostat a smart one, the Amazon Smart Thermostat is a good play. At its heart, it is powered by Honeywell Home Technology, masters at the thermostat game. By design (and on Energy Star orders to manufacturers), you’ll save money on your home energy bills. Note this: While it is a smart thermostat, it isn’t operated directly by voice (it doesn’t have a microphone or speaker). You can control it by voice using the Alexa app (“Alexa, turn the thermostat to 72 degrees”) or, say, an Amazon Echo smart speaker. It’s up to you. Buy now

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa: Was $299.99, now $179.99, Amazon.com

A three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes sweep and suck up dirt from carpets and hard floors.

Oh, and an edge-sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges

Good for pet hair

When it’s finished, it will return to its docking station and recharge

I’m a huge convert to robo-vacs, so much so that I have two, one on each floor (note, you can move your droids between floors, but I found it easier to let two learn and understand their space). This iRobot Roomba 692 has big fans, and the price is excellent. You’ll wonder why you waited so long as you watch it seemingly haphazardly breeze around the rooms, relegating your old canister vac to 1986 where it belongs. Oh, and cleaning is as easy as scheduling it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. Buy now

Coway Airmega 400S Air Purifier

Coway Airmega 400S App-Enabled Smart Technology, Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home True HEPA Air Purifier: Was $849, now $437.06, Amazon.com

Covers 1,560 square feet. That’s a good-size room, no?

Cleans the room about two times an hour. That’s twice more than you do

Sure, there’s an app for it

It’s quiet, especially at the lower of five speed settings. The Coway Airmega has five fan modes: Smart, Sleep, Low, Medium and High. It’s pretty darn quiet, especially at the lower speeds

This l’il chunk weighs about 25 pounds

Who doesn’t need a decent air purifier? At 49% off, the Coway Airmega may be the way to go. It’s filter-rich, with a built-in pollution sensor communicating indoor air quality testing in real-time. The Coway Airmega Max2 filter, which is a combined activated carbon and True HEPA filter, is a magnet for pollen, pollutants and other allergens. Also on board is a washable and permanent pre-filter to catch larger dust particles. The aforementioned fan speed automatically adjusts based on the room's air quality and lighting conditions to improve air quality. Onboard timers can be set, and indicators for filter lifetime for both the washable pre-filter and Max2 filter will alert you when to replace. Buy now

PetSafe Stay & Play Wireless Pet Fence

PetSafe Stay & Play Wireless Pet Fence with Replaceable Battery Collar: Was $349.99, now $262.95, Amazon.com

Covers up to three-quarters of an acre

For dogs or cats over 5 pounds

Waterproof collar with tone and static alerts

From the Invisible Fence brand

No digging or wire to bury

When “I SAID STAY IN THE YARD!” just doesn’t cut it, it’s time for PetSafe Stay & Play Wireless Pet Fence. It comes from the folks who make the trusted Invisible Fence brand border fence, which safely and effectively secured two beagles (Bert and Ernie) and a golden retriever (Moonshadow) in my backyard. That was with buried wire and a much larger lot. This wireless, circular boundary sets up in just a few hours. Your pet isn’t warned or shocked when they exit the boundary to come back in the house or otherwise leave the secure area with your permission. Also, unlike other, uh, invisible fences, this one’s portable, so you can take it camping, to a vacation home or wherever your pet needs a secure boundary. Buy now

Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion detection, two-way audio, easy set up: Was $34.99, now $29.99, Amazon.com

Monitor the inside of your home day and night

It’s two-way. You can see and hear people (and pets) via an app , and speak to them through the speaker-microphone on the Blink Mini

You can use the Blink Mini as an indoor plug-in chime for Blink Video Doorbell

Blink is an Amazon proprietary brand

Affordable home security cameras are here. Take the Blink Mini, clocking in at less than 30 bucks as an early Amazon Prime Day deal, it’s

built with all the bells and whistles of more expensive cameras. The setup is easy: Plug it in, connect to your Wi-Fi, and use the Blink Home Monitor app. It also works with Alexa, of course, being as they’re Amazon kin. Once it’s ready to go, you’ll get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected. You can also customize motion detection zones you care the most to visually access. Buy now

Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera (2 cameras)

Blink Outdoor - wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera, two-year battery life, motion detection, set up in minutes – 2 camera kit: Was $179.99, now $99.99, Amazon.com

You don’t get just one camera; you get two

Yup, Blink is an Amazon proprietary product

The cameras are wireless and weather-resistant

It’s high-definition, and the infrared night vision makes you Superman

Two AA lithium batteries included should make these things run for two years

OK, this one thrills me. I have a wired Nest outdoor camera watching for deer and bear in my backyard and it’s a pain because it’s … wired. I like that these are battery powered, and with Amazon’s name – well, Blink – on it, I’m pretty sure my satisfaction is guaranteed. These cameras are easy to set up, and will help you monitor your property day and night. There’s two-way audio on these cameras, too, so I can yell at the deer to get off my lawn. But sharing and storing video clips require a separate Blink subscription. Buy now

Insignia 43-inch Smart Fire TV

Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (NS-43F301NA22, 2021 Model): Was $299.99, now $189.99, Amazon.com

43-inch screen, not huge by today’s standards, but a good size (and price) for a bedroom or office

Supports streamers Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube

4K resolution, LED display, both nice

Ultra HD, also nice

Alexa for voice control

Your smart home needs a smart TV and this is a good one at an excellent price. You get a solid 4K experience, and with Amazon’s proprietary Fire TV, you can speak commands into the Alexa-controlled remote, like searching for titles, going to live TV, playing music, etc. You also have access to thousands of shows utilizing Fire TV. Oh, yeah, it also connects to Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Sling TV, Prime Video, and other services. Buy now

Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet, 7" Display

Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet, 7" display, ages 6+, 16 GB, Doodle: Was $99.99, now $49.99, Amazon.com

This is no toy; it’s a tablet, and at a darn fine price

It’s part of Amazon’s proprietary tablet lineup, so it’s built to last

Designed for kids age 6 and over and includes one year of Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like National Geographic, Marvel and LEGO; you pay $4.99 a month after that

It also has parental controls, a case that’s kid-friendly slim, and a parent-friendly two-year worry-free guarantee

The web filter is designed to filter out the garbage kids shouldn’t see

Let it go, grandparents. This is what gets the grandkids over the river and through the woods peacefully, and it gives the parents in the front seat a break. These kid-friendly devices feature a quad-core processor, 7-inch display, dual cameras, Micro USB port, and up to 512 GB of expandable storage. Oh, there’s retail on board, but don’t you worry: Kids Pro tablets can’ access app, game and ebook stores but parents approve purchases and downloads. Buy now

Logitech HD Laptop Webcam C615

Logitech HD Laptop Webcam C615 with Fold-and-Go Design, 360-Degree Swivel, 1080p Camera: Was $69.99, now $29.30, Amazon.com

Vibrant 1080p video capture means everyone on the Zoom call looks pretty

You’ve got that 360 degree full motion rotational camera, fold- and- go portability and tripod-ready base so you can rotate your camera to show all your work colleagues your cat scratching the couch with ease (they still won’t care)

High-end auto-focus does the trick with razor sharp images, even in close ups

The built-in microphone filters out background noise

Paying less than 30 bucks for a much better camera than the company laptop offers is a pretty good bargain. You can get clear videos even in dim or poorly backlit settings. That’s the automatic light correction at play. The Logitech HD Laptop Webcam works with Windows 7 or higher, macOS X 10.10 or higher, Chrome OS and Android. But reviews note this older model plays well with some older operating systems as well. Buy now

Vitamix FoodCycler (2L Capacity)

Vitamix 068051 FoodCycler FC-50, 2L Capacity: Was $399.95, now $297.99, Amazon.com

Heck yeah! You can make fertilizer from food scraps in a mere few hours

Vitamix? Yes, please. Love your blenders

That two-liter capacity will hold table and refrigerator scraps, including chicken bones

You’re cutting down on your food waste by up to 90%

And you don’t even have to step outside or turn a drum

Isn’t this something you’ve always dreamed about having in your kitchen? A composting device? Vitamix (and Amazon) promise it’s fast, thorough and – you’ve thought of this, yes? – odorless. Think of it: Those banana peels you throw in the trash every morning can be turned into fertilizer and sprinkled on your gardens within hours. It looks easy to clean, and the empty bucket can go directly into your dishwasher. And, listen, you don’t have to keep it in your kitchen. The Vitamix FoodCycler can be stored anywhere with power. It’s a snap to operate, and processing time is just four to eight hours. Buy now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.