15 Arizona Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Rent Than To Own a Home

Millions of Americans are shopping for a home in 2025 — many of them first time homebuyers. The driving motive behind wanting to buy a home varies. Many people want a home to grow their net worth. Others are just tired of renting and having that sense of instability looming over their heads. And some people, frankly, just feel ready to finally do the thing and be a homeowner.
But homeownership is a massive financial responsibility, and one that doesn’t end once you put down the down payment. You’ve got to deal with the interest rates on your mortgage loan, property taxes, home insurance and maintenance costs. Renting really can be cheaper than owning, and we see this in Arizona, where the average home value is $424,842, up 0.2% over the past year.
In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed rental costs and mortgage costs to find the cities in Arizona where it is cheaper to rent than to own. These are the top 15 cities in Arizona where renting is indeed cheaper than owning.
15. Litchfield Park
- Average single-family home value: $533,548
- Monthly average mortgage cost: $2,803
- Monthly average rent cost: $2,111
- Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $692
14. Mesa
- Average single-family home value: $442,807
- Monthly average mortgage cost: $2,326
- Monthly average rent cost: $1,608
- Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $718
13. Peoria
- Average single-family home value: $492,464
- Monthly average mortgage cost: $2,587
- Monthly average rent cost: $1,865
- Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $722
12. Anthem
- Average single-family home value: $575,454
- Monthly average mortgage cost: $3,023
- Monthly average rent cost: $2,293
- Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $730
11. Chandler
- Average single-family home value: $533,575
- Monthly average mortgage cost: $2,803
- Monthly average rent cost: $1,931
- Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $871
10. Tempe
- Average single-family home value: $487,761
- Monthly average mortgage cost: $2,562
- Monthly average rent cost: $1,666
- Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $896
9. Oro Valley
- Average single-family home value: $515,555
- Monthly average mortgage cost: $2,708
- Monthly average rent cost: $1,810
- Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $898
8. Gilbert
- Average single-family home value: $574,742
- Monthly average mortgage cost: $3,019
- Monthly average rent cost: $2,083
- Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $936
7. Fountain Hills
- Average single-family home value: $725,590
- Monthly average mortgage cost: $3,811
- Monthly average rent cost: $2,805
- Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $1,006
6. Queen Creek
- Average single-family home value: $634,568
- Monthly average mortgage cost: $3,333
- Monthly average rent cost: $2,238
- Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $1,096
5. Flagstaff
- Average single-family home value: $679,454
- Monthly average mortgage cost: $3,569
- Monthly average rent cost: $2,304
- Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $1,265
4. Prescott
- Average single-family home value: $606,867
- Monthly average mortgage cost: $3,188
- Monthly average rent cost: $1,720
- Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $1,468
3. Sedona
- Average single-family home value: $963,145
- Monthly average mortgage cost: $5,059
- Monthly average rent cost: $2,517
- Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $2,542
2. Scottsdale
- Average single-family home value: $922,103
- Monthly average mortgage cost: $4,844
- Monthly average rent cost: $2,284
- Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $2,560
1. Paradise Valley
- Average single-family home value: $3,357,208
- Monthly average mortgage cost: $17,635
- Monthly average rent cost: $2,129
- Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $15,506
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Arizona to find places where it is cheaper to rent than to own. First, GOBankingRates identified cities in those states with an average single-family home value as well as an average rental cost. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.87%, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data from Feb. 13, 2025, the average mortgage cost can be calculated for each city. The cities with a lower average rental cost than average mortgage were kept for this study. For each location a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location and included as supplemental information. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. The difference of rent from mortgage can be calculated and the cities were sorted to show the largest savings when someone is paying rent versus mortgage. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 19, 2025.
