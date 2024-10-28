15 Analysts Have This To Say About Veeva Systems

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Veeva Systems and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $239.27, accompanied by a high estimate of $286.00 and a low estimate of $192.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.14% from the previous average price target of $225.43.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Veeva Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Outperform $245.00 $251.00 Andrew DeGasperi Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $286.00 - Jack Wallace Guggenheim Raises Buy $249.00 $233.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $208.00 $203.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $207.00 $197.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Raises Hold $192.00 $180.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $281.00 $273.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $230.00 $225.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $235.00 $230.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $240.00 $220.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $240.00 $204.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $251.00 $245.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $215.00 $185.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Veeva Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Veeva Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Veeva Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Veeva Systems Better

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

Understanding the Numbers: Veeva Systems's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Veeva Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Veeva Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veeva Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veeva Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Veeva Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

