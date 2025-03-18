15 Analysts Have This To Say About Rapid7

Ratings for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 9 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Rapid7, revealing an average target of $40.2, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. A decline of 9.72% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Rapid7's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erin Wilson Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $33.00 $38.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $38.00 $42.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $44.00 $46.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Lowers Outperform $45.00 $55.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $36.00 $40.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $45.00 $52.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Hold $38.00 $42.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $35.00 $38.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Neutral $39.00 $43.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $43.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $40.00 $42.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $42.00 $39.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $46.00 $50.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Hold $42.00 $48.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Rapid7

Founded in 2000, Rapid7 is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions. It has, however, expanded its portfolio to provide extended detection and response; security information and event management; cloud security, threat intelligence, and application security; and security orchestration, automation, and response. The Boston-based company went public in 2015.

Key Indicators: Rapid7's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Rapid7 showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.36% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Rapid7's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.68%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rapid7's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -25.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rapid7's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 57.49, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

