15 Analysts Have This To Say About Essex Property Trust

Analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Essex Property Trust, presenting an average target of $275.53, a high estimate of $315.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. This current average has increased by 6.75% from the previous average price target of $258.10.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Essex Property Trust by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $268.00 $267.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $283.00 $261.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $267.00 $243.50 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $260.00 $254.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $315.00 $315.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $282.00 $255.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $265.00 $244.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $285.00 $283.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $269.00 $232.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Buy $266.00 $250.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $283.00 $256.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $250.00 $230.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $261.00 $250.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $264.00 $240.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $315.00 $291.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Essex Property Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Essex Property Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Essex Property Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Essex Property Trust's Background

Essex Property Trust owns a portfolio of 254 apartment communities with over 62,000 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties on the West Coast in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.

Understanding the Numbers: Essex Property Trust's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Essex Property Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essex Property Trust's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 63.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essex Property Trust's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.97%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essex Property Trust's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.16%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, Essex Property Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

