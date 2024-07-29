15 Analysts Have This To Say About Blueprint Medicines

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 3 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $116.47, a high estimate of $168.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 18.93% increase from the previous average price target of $97.93.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Blueprint Medicines is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Lawson Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $75.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $110.00 Matthew Biegler Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $125.00 $114.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $140.00 - Andrew Berens Leerink Partners Raises Market Perform $97.00 $50.00 Terence Flynn Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $168.00 $121.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Sell $76.00 $65.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $135.00 $125.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $125.00 $114.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $70.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $104.00 $78.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $130.00 $97.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $97.00 $97.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Blueprint Medicines. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Blueprint Medicines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Blueprint Medicines's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Blueprint Medicines's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Blueprint Medicines analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on improving the lives of patients with diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. The company has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a rare genetic disease. Its drug candidates includes AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis, BLU-808 a potential treatment for mast cell disorders, including chronic urticaria, sleep disruption and other related diseases. It also has other drugs in its pipeline such as BLU-956, BLU-222 for treatment of breast cancer.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Blueprint Medicines

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Blueprint Medicines's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 51.87% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Blueprint Medicines's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 92.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blueprint Medicines's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 40.4% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 8.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, Blueprint Medicines adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BPMC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Neutral Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for BPMC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.