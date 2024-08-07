15 Analysts Assess Trex Co: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 6 2 0 Last 30D 4 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Trex Co and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $88.27, accompanied by a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Highlighting a 13.46% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $102.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Trex Co is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rafe Jadrosich B of A Securities Lowers Buy $85.00 $97.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $85.00 $110.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $97.00 $107.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Neutral $79.00 $104.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Neutral $70.00 $88.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $120.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Hold $75.00 $95.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Underweight $81.00 $94.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $80.00 $94.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $95.00 $110.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $93.00 $114.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $80.00 $89.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Underweight $94.00 $93.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Neutral $105.00 $110.00

Trex Co Inc is a manufacturer of wooden alternative decking products. The company offers outdoor products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing, and outdoor lighting categories. Its products are sold under the Trex brand and manufactured in the United States. Further, the company licenses its Trex brand to third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex trademark. The distribution is focused on wholesale distributors and retail lumber dealers, which in turn sell Trex products to homeowners and contractors, with an emphasis on professional contractors, remodelers, and homebuilders. The company operates in one reportable segment i.e. Trex Residential.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Trex Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 56.52% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Trex Co's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trex Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trex Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 8.0%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Trex Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

