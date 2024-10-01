15 Analysts Assess Tenet Healthcare: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 6 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $162.6, a high estimate of $197.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $145.20, the current average has increased by 11.98%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Tenet Healthcare's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $168.00 $168.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $168.00 $168.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $168.00 $168.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $197.00 $180.00 Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $173.00 $156.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $145.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $171.00 $156.00 Jason Cassorla Citigroup Raises Buy $171.00 $139.00 John Ransom Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $175.00 $130.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $155.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $168.00 $112.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $155.00 $130.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $156.00 $147.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $112.00 $112.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $112.00 $112.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tenet Healthcare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tenet Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Tenet Healthcare's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tenet Healthcare's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Tenet Healthcare's Background

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates a collection of hospitals (about 50 as of July 2024) and over 500 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the U.S., primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Tenet Healthcare's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tenet Healthcare's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.41% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tenet Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenet Healthcare's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Tenet Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.7. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

