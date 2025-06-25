15 Analysts Assess Honeywell Intl: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $226.6, with a high estimate of $265.00 and a low estimate of $178.00. This current average has increased by 1.71% from the previous average price target of $222.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Honeywell Intl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $226.00 $226.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $258.00 $243.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $265.00 $242.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $250.00 $235.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $217.00 $182.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $210.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $182.00 $178.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $225.00 $205.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $226.00 $211.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $243.00 $247.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Lowers Outperform $235.00 $245.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $210.00 $240.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $229.00 $253.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $205.00 $220.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $178.00 $205.00

Key Insights:

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Honeywell Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Honeywell Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Honeywell Intl's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Honeywell Intl analyst ratings.

Delving into Honeywell Intl's Background

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving around 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Honeywell Intl

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Honeywell Intl's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.87% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Honeywell Intl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Honeywell Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.93%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, Honeywell Intl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

