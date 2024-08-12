15 Analysts Assess Gaming and Leisure Props: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Gaming and Leisure Props and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $52.1, accompanied by a high estimate of $61.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. Marking an increase of 2.2%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $50.98.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Gaming and Leisure Props's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitch Germain JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $55.00 $53.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $48.00 $47.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $53.00 $52.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $52.50 $52.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $50.00 $48.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $61.00 $56.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $52.00 $47.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $53.00 $53.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $53.00 $53.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $53.00 $53.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $48.00 $49.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $53.00 $53.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $51.00 $51.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $51.00 $50.75 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $48.00 $47.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Gaming and Leisure Props. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gaming and Leisure Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Gaming and Leisure Props's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Gaming and Leisure Props's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gaming and Leisure Props analyst ratings.

Discovering Gaming and Leisure Props: A Closer Look

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, or GLP, is a real estate investment property trust whose primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in sixty one gaming and related facilities, the real property associated with thirty four gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with six gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Gaming and Leisure Props

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Gaming and Leisure Props's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Gaming and Leisure Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 54.69%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gaming and Leisure Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gaming and Leisure Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.67.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GLPI

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Berenberg Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GLPI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.