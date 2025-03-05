15 Analysts Assess FMC: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 15 analysts have published ratings on FMC (NYSE:FMC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 8 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $54.33, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 19.0%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of FMC by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Harrison Seaport Global Lowers Buy $55.00 $72.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $51.00 $55.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $65.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $38.00 $66.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $48.00 $61.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $50.00 $62.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $70.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $47.00 $78.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $61.00 $55.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Maintains Overweight $65.00 $65.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $61.00 $63.00 Christopher Parkinson Mizuho Lowers Neutral $55.00 $70.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $69.00 $79.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $66.00 $75.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $55.00 $70.00

Get to Know FMC Better

FMC is a pure-play global crop protection company with a fairly balanced product portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop protection companies and focuses on the development of new products, including biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

Breaking Down FMC's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FMC's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.82% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FMC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): FMC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.14%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

