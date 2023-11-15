News & Insights

15 Affordable, Promising Cities To Buy Real Estate in 2024

November 15, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

Don’t fret if this wasn’t your year to buy a home. Rocket Homes compiled a list of 15 cities with great potential, and affordable real estate, that buyers should have on their radar in 2024. 

To find and rank the most promising cities of 2024, Rocket Homes and Best Places analyzed 383 metros which are home to over 85% of all U.S. residents. Thirteen key metrics were taken into account, including one-year home appreciation and net migration in 2022, to determine which cities are likely to surge ahead in 2024 and allow their inhabitants to thrive.

While past years of these rankings included markets from Western states, the 2024 ranking does not have any cities from the West Coast on it. Let’s see which 15 cities in 2014 are among the most promising to buy real estate.

AMES, IA -25 MAY 2016- The main street in the historic downtown of Ames, Iowa.

1. Ames, Iowa

  • Population: 97,117
  • Net migration in 2022: 0.54%
  • One-year home appreciation: 7.8%

Burlington Vermont

2. Burlington, Vermont

  • Population: 220,411
  • Net migration in 2022: 0.73%
  • One-year home appreciation: 5.2%

Portland is the largest city in the state of Maine located on a penninsula extended into the scenic Casco Bay.

3. Portland, Maine

  • Population: 538,500
  • Net migration in 2022: 2.17%
  • One-year home appreciation: 2.8%
People have lunch and walk in a pedestrian area of downtown Ithaca, New York State, USA on a sunny day.

4. Ithaca, New York

  • Population: 102,180
  • Net migration in 2022: 0.40%
  • One-year home appreciation: 2.3%

Aerial view of University of Iowa in Iowa City at Sunrise.

5. Iowa City, Iowa

  • Population: 173,105
  • Net migration in 2022: 0.97%
  • One-year home appreciation: 9.5%
Breathtaking aerial view of idyllic neighborhoods richly colored with colorful Autumn trees.

6. Appleton, Wisconsin

  • Population: 237,974
  • Net migration in 2022: 0.29%
  • One-year home appreciation: 4.3%

Charlottesville, Virginia

7. Charlottesville, Virginia

  • Population: 235,763
  • Net migration in 2022: 1.03%
  • One-year home appreciation: 2.6%
Historic Blocks at Main Street in downtown Bangor, Maine, USA.

8. Bangor, Maine

  • Population: 152,148
  • Net migration in 2022: 1.94%
  • One-year home appreciation: 6.1%

College Avenue with stores and restaurants in downtown State College, Pennsylvania illuminated in the evening.

9. State College, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 162,385
  • Net migration in 2022: 0.29%
  • One-year home appreciation: 5.1%
Richmond Virginia

10. Richmond, Virginia

  • Population: 1,315,600
  • Net migration in 2022: 1.68%
  • One-year home appreciation: 5.7%

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - May 7, 2014: The Showboat Casino along the historic boardwalk closed On August 31, 2014 after 27 years in Atlantic City.

11. Atlantic City, New Jersey

  • Population: 263,670
  • Net migration in 2022: 0.80%
  • One-year home appreciation: 6.1%
Albany New York skyline at dusk

12. Albany, New York

  • Population: 880,381
  • Net migration in 2022: 0.67%
  • One-year home appreciation: 5.3%

College-Station-Texas

13. College Station, Texas

  • Population: 264,728
  • Net migration in 2022: 2.44%
  • One-year home appreciation: 4.6%
Water fall in Norwich, Connecticut - Image.

14. Norwich, Connecticut

  • Population: 265,206
  • Net migration in 2022: 0.32%
  • One-year home appreciation: 4.5%

Winchester Virginia

15. Winchester, Virginia

  • Population: 140,566
  • Net migration in 2022: 2.70%
  • One-year home appreciation: 1.3%

