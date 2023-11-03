15 Affordable Clothing Items That Make You Look Rich

Aspiring to look affluent and polished doesn’t require breaking the bank on your wardrobe. With clever shopping for quality basics, you can cultivate an elegant style that appears far more expensive than it is.

Related: 6 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Five Below

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

GOBankingRates consulted fashion experts to compile a list of affordable essentials that exude refinement. Read on for their recommendations of wardrobe upgrades that will have you looking like a billionaire on a budget.

An Impeccable Fit Makes All the Difference

According to professional stylist Michelle Barrett, fit should be your top priority when aiming for a luxurious look. Ill-fitting garments undermine the sophistication of any outfit.

Instead, Barrett advises selecting brands you know fit your frame well and sticking with them. Seek out pieces tailored to mold smoothly to your shape.

“Choose a brand that you know fits you well and shop there regularly,” said Barrett. “Tailored pieces in simple, timeless cuts in small detailing will always look more expensive than fashion fads in oversized styles with too much fuss.”

Timeless classic cuts crafted from high-quality textiles will retain their structure over years of wear for maximum value.

Neutral Basics Build the Foundation of Any Wardrobe

When aiming for understated luxury, Barrett recommends sticking to neutral canvas colors like navy, beige, ivory, black and charcoal gray.

“These colors blend easily and look more classy and expensive,” she said.

By limiting colors, you create a wardrobe of interchangeable staples for effortless matching day to day. Monochromatic outfits in muted, neutral tones have an inherently luxurious feel.

Experts: Here’s Why Nearly Every Purchase Should Be On a Credit Card

A Crisp White Button-Down Elevates Any Outfit

A pristine white button-down shirt acts as a neutral blank canvas you can dress up or down.

“It’s a staple piece that can easily be dressed up to look expensive,” said Barrett.

For relaxed flair, pair with dark denim, flat leather sandals and stacked bangle bracelets. For the office or a night out, tuck into tailored trousers with heeled booties and a silk scarf.

Men’s fashion expert Scott Liebenberg wholeheartedly agrees.

“Without doubt, a well-fitted white dress shirt is the number one item that can make a man look instantly richer,” said Liebenberg. “Crisp white cotton properly tailored to skim the shoulders and chest adds formal polish to any outfit.”

An Ascot Scarf Finishes Looks with Finesse

A silk or satin ascot scarf offers an easy way to infuse luxury into casual ensembles according to Barrett.

“It’s a great addition to any wardrobe to finish an outfit off and add an old money touch to an otherwise nondescript outfit,” she said.

Choose a preloved silk version or satin. Look for high-quality fabrics like silk twill or crepe de chine. Neutral herringbones, polka dots and equestrian prints maintain a tasteful, posh aesthetic.

Vintage and secondhand stores offer high-end designer brands at a fraction of the price.

Wide Leg Trousers Flatter and Elongate

No wardrobe is complete without tailored wide leg trousers, according to Barrett. She also stressed the importance of precision alterations for optimal fit.

“Ensure they sit on your waist and fall to almost the floor,” she said. “Have them measured and taken up if necessary, wearing the shoes you intend to use in your outfit. This way, the tailor can cut them to the correct length.”

Suspending from the natural waist, voluminous wide legs create the illusion of longer limbs for a statuesque silhouette. Neutral shades like black, navy and charcoal gray pair well with both casual and formal tops.

A Tailored Blazer Sharpens Any Ensemble

A crisp tailored blazer instantly elevates basic pieces into polished looks.

“Choose one that fits you and avoid boyfriend, oversized or roomy styles that will only drown out your frame,” said Barrett.

For women, she recommends a one or two button silhouette falling just below the hips. Look for lightweight Italian wool or cotton blends that hold their shape.

Pair a navy, black or charcoal blazer with dark skinny jeans and boots for weekend errands. For work, wear over a sheath dress with heels.

Cashmere Adds Luxurious Softness

Few materials convey indulgence like cashmere, said Barrett. The exceptionally fine wool lends unparalleled softness and warmth.

Barrett suggests a V-neck style ending just below the hips for the most flattering fit. Pair with tailored trousers and loafers for relaxed elegance. Or layer over a white button-down with a statement necklace for evenings out.

Thrift and consignment stores offer major savings on pre-owned cashmere gems.

A Wool Overcoat Polishes Cold Weather Ensembles

Come winter, a wool overcoat finishes any outfit with sophistication according to Barrett.

“Choose one with a single breast that falls below the knee,” said Barrett. “A traditional color like charcoal, black or navy looks more classy.”

Look for a weighty Italian wool blend over cheaper versions. Higher quality materials hold their shape and wear beautifully over time. Vintage shops provide high-quality wool coats at thrift store prices to keep you cozy and polished.

Layer over jeans and a turtleneck with leather boots and gloves for chic winter errands. For evening events or the office, wear over tailored trousers or a dress.

A Trench Coat Dresses Up Every Outfit

No wardrobe is complete without a classic trench coat according to Barrett.

When shopping, pay close attention to the buttons, insists Barrett. “Choose beige, navy or black,” she said. “Look for decent buttons as sometimes they can give away how cheap an item is. Check the weight of the buttons and look out for any sharp edges.”

Quality materials like smooth wood, leather and metal convey higher cost.

For versatility, choose a lightweight cotton twill or wool blend. Both drape beautifully and withstand daily wear. Layer over dressy ensembles with heels or weekend casual looks with sneakers. Either way, a trench coat elevates the outfit with sophisticated style.

Versatile Long-Sleeve Tees Start Every Look

Fashion stylist Leanne Lee recommends loading up on wardrobe basics like simple tees.

“A classic long-sleeve tee is an absolute must-have,” she said. “It’s not just a basic; it’s the canvas for your personal style.”

To elevate your look, Lee shares that you should accessorize with statement jewelry or a fashionable belt. Tuck it into high-waisted jeans or a skirt for a chic and balanced silhouette. For weekend casual, pair with jeans, sandals and a leather belt. Add a blazer, heels and delicate necklace for a classy night out.

A Button-Down Refreshes Every Season

Lee suggests a breathable linen button-down as a four season staple.

“Wear it as a lightweight summer top or layer it over a turtleneck in the winter,” she said. “Add a statement belt to cinch the waist and give it a more tailored look. Don’t forget to roll up the sleeves for a relaxed vibe.”

And if you want to define your waist, just cinch it with a belt.

Flattering High-Waisted Bottoms Are In

No affordable wardrobe is complete without a pair of dark wash high-waisted jeans, advised Lee.

“They can be a stylish part of your everyday wardrobe,” she said. “Pair them with an oversized sweater or a long tunic for a cozy look. Add some trendy sneakers or ankle boots for a chic athleisure ensemble.”

Lee also likes high-waisted leggings for an inexpensive (yet luxe) look.

“High-waisted crop leggings are great for on-the-go style,” she shared. “Dress up with a flowy blouse and statement jewelry, or keep it casual with a graphic tee and sneakers. The crop length is perfect to show off your favorite footwear.”

A Quality Handbag Stores All Your Essentials in Style

Lee suggests investing in a few high-performing handbags for everyday use.

First, she says to buy a chic everyday tote bag.

“A tote bag is a durable and practical option,” she shared. “The variety of pockets helps keep you organized, which is a must for anyone on the go. This tote complements a wide range of outfits and is perfect for the modern woman who values both style and functionality.”

She also suggests a crossbody bag. “A crossbody bag is a fantastic choice for everyday use. It’s lightweight and keeps you organized, making it practical and stylish,” she said. “Crossbody bags are perfect for a hands-free approach to fashion and add a touch of modernity to your outfits.”

With a roomy tote for the office and hands-free crossbody for weekends, you’ll stay polished on the go.

Hoops and Layered Necklaces Add Glamor to Basics

Lee recommends enameled hoop earrings as an anytime glamor pair.

“A pair of classic hoops is versatile and can be your go-to accessory,” said Lee. “Dressed up or down, they are perfect for everyday wear. Hoop earrings frame your face and add a touch of elegance to any outfit.”

She also favors a layered heart necklace pendant as an inexpensive but rich-feeling statement piece. “An everyday necklace is a great layering piece,” she said. “Its delicate and understated design makes it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection. Layering necklaces is a trendy way to personalize your style, so mix and match with other necklaces for a unique look.”

Prime Wardrobe Upgrades for Under $50

With smart shopping informed by expert advice, you can cultivate an elegant appearance for a modest budget. Closet staples in neutral hues, quality fabrics and refined silhouettes exude sophistication beyond their price tags.

You don’t need to empty your bank account to look like a million bucks. With key upgrades, your entire look emanates affluence and polish.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Affordable Clothing Items That Make You Look Rich

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.