14%of this Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Looking at Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:TR ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tootsie Roll Industries

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Leigh Weiner, for US$9.9m worth of shares, at about US$34.56 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$33.16. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Leigh Weiner was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:TR Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership of Tootsie Roll Industries

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Tootsie Roll Industries insiders own 77% of the company, currently worth about US$1.7b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tootsie Roll Industries Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Tootsie Roll Industries insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Tootsie Roll Industries, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Tootsie Roll Industries. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Tootsie Roll Industries.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

