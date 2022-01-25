14%of this International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for International Money Express, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IMXI ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At International Money Express

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder & Independent Director, John Rincon, for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$16.21 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$16.05. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). John Rincon was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

John Rincon divested 209.48k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$16.49. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:IMXI Insider Trading Volume January 25th 2022

Insiders at International Money Express Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at International Money Express. We note Founder & Independent Director John Rincon cashed in US$985k worth of shares. On the other hand we note Lead Independent Director Michael Purcell bought US$105k worth of shares , as previously mentioned . Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that International Money Express insiders own 8.7% of the company, worth about US$54m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About International Money Express Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of International Money Express stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that International Money Express is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for International Money Express (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

