$14B Ozempic Market Disruption: First Ever Physician-Formulated Product for GLP-1 Users to Curb Side Effects

From diets to fitness apps, consumers are ready to spend money (to the tune of $13,493 per year on average) on staying healthy, exercising, eating well, and losing weight. Weight loss treatments, in particular, have been making a market disruption in recent months, thanks to the growing conversation around GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Although roughly 1 in 8 Americans are reported to have used GLP-1 drugs to achieve their health goals, half experience intense side effects. What’s more is over 70% of users are not able to go beyond the year mark with their treatment for this very reason. For those who experience adverse reactions such as nausea, constipation, headaches, muscle loss, and more there is little relief currently available that takes into account the various new sensitivities GLP-1 users develop while on the medication.

This predicament inspired DTC wellness brand SoWell to develop the first-to-market supplement system designed to target and curb the unique side effects GLP-1 users may undergo. SoWell’s GLP-1 Support System is a revolutionary three-part protocol of supplements that is formulated to the unique taste buds of GLP-1 users, is more gut-friendly than alternatives, and is low in sugar and carbohydrates. SoWell’s ultimate goal is to be a solution for the millions of Americans looking to experience the many benefits of ongoing semaglutide treatment in a cost-effective manner.

SoWell: A First-to-Market Miracle for GLP-1 Users

Dr. Alexandra Sowa, Founder of SoWell, is particularly qualified to innovate in the area of weight loss. She is one of less than 1% of U.S. doctors who are trained in obesity medicine. Each week tens of thousands of Americans look to begin GLP-1 treatment. Yet there are clearly not enough specialists or programs in place to help these individuals navigate the abrupt changes their bodies undergo or stay on the drug long-term to actually reap its benefits. The current offerings do not offer a cohesive or nuanced solution for this growing segment of the population, leaving them to fend for themselves and piece together products in the hopes of making it through the day with less, or even manageable side effects.

“There’s a significant gap in the market, despite the growing popularity of GLP-1 therapies, and a widespread misunderstanding of the challenges these individuals face while on the medication. Throughout my career, I’ve been committed to supporting GLP-1 patients, helping them navigate side effects without feeling isolated or stigmatized during this transformative journey,” says Dr. Alexandra Sowa, Founder of SoWell. “The SoWell GLP-1 Support System couples the latest research with my years of expertise to scale access to thrive on the medication, enhance the effectiveness of GLP-1 and ensure that users can comfortably pursue their health goals while feeling their best. We are so proud to bring this breakthrough product to millions seeking the best results.”

Sowa implemented insights she gleaned from treating thousands of patients on GLP-1 and the latest research to create these enhanced formulations that combine 17 evidence-based ingredients into easy-to-use powered stick pack form factors. The three-part SoWell GLP-1 Support System, which can be bundled for $104.99 or sold individually pending on personal needs, includes the SoWell Electrolytes ($34.99), SoWell Protein ($44.99) and SoWell Fiber ($34.99).

The Rise of Ozempic: A Brief History

The obvious follow-up question to SoWell’s release is why a bio-hack solution to GLP-1s like Ozempic is necessary. Let’s take a look at why Ozempic rose to prominence and made such a disruption in the market in the last several years.

Since its approval by the FDA in 2017, Ozempic has taken the health world by storm. Ozempic contains the GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide. This helps with, among other things, lowering blood sugar levels and enhancing insulin release. Critically for the weight loss world, it also mimics the GLP-1 hormone, which reduces appetite. In a nutshell, the drug tells the brain that a person is full, reducing cravings and lowering overall calorie consumption.

The benefits go beyond weight loss and diabetes management, too. Early research shows that these forms of medicine may help with cardiovascular health, kidney disease, colon cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease. It may even help with substance abuse, sleep apnea, inflammation, and more.

The Issue With Ozempic

While millions of Americans are using Ozempic and similar drugs, it isn’t a walk in the park. For most, it’s a health journey with its own unique challenges.

For starters, most weight loss drugs of this nature require injections rather than taking them orally. This uncomfortable application is amplified by costs. These costs can be prohibitive in many cases — running upwards of $1,000 per month when not covered by insurance. This likely won’t go away soon, either. This is because the popularity of the innovative drugs continues to grow and put strain on supply chains. In fact, 54% of those who have taken a GLP-1 say it was difficult to afford the cost.

While costs played a major role for many, the other driving factor was dealing with unwanted and ongoing side effects. The brand itself lists a number of side effects — most of which are understandably related to the intestinal tract. For instance, Ozempic commonly induces nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea in patients. It can also create constipation conditions and stomach pain.

Why Previous Side Effect Solutions Have Been Unreliable

Up until now, the solution to these uncomfortable, ongoing side effects has been eclectic and inefficient. In the best-case scenarios, Ozempic users had to cobble together solutions from an overwhelming assortment of potential supplement solutions. They had to self-diagnose and then discover a solution. They had to find the right nutritional support capable of restoring a sense of peace and comfort to their digestive systems.

For many, this balance proved out of reach. They couldn’t discover the right supplements to address their bodies’ new sensitivities, which spurred many individuals to abandon medication completely.

The problem is that this opens up a different set of issues and concerns. Called Ozempic withdrawal, the fallout that comes from ceasing to take a GLP-1 medication can be intense and can include changing blood sugar levels and regaining the weight lost while on the medication.

This is where SoWell comes into the picture and is on track to make an impactful disruption in the market. The comprehensive supplement alternative provides a way to address ongoing symptoms while staying on a GLP-1 for the long term.

How Does SoWell Manage Ozempic Side Effects?

SoWell’s innovative approach to ongoing wellness starts with a holistic refocus on understanding and rebuilding metabolic health. This comprehensive approach is essential. And, it’s a distinct deviation from the current narrative that obesity stems from willpower instead of biology. Beyond this, the medical community tends to take a late-stage approach to remedying this disease.

For Dr. Sowa, it was imperative to provide a holistic solution that is rooted in science. And in such efforts, she anticipated the nutritional, mineral, and vitamin deficiencies GLP-1 users would experience. Each product is meant to seamlessly integrate into the user’s life thanks to its portability. The SoWell GLP-1 Support Support can be quickly taken throughout the day at a moment’s notice to alleviate Ozempic symptoms.

The supplements are reinforced with targeted, evidence-backed ingredients. These are gut-friendly tools that support the digestive system, reinforcing its activity and offsetting things like nausea and diarrhea. The line includes:

SoWell Electrolytes: Maintain healthy hydration levels while also addressing nausea and fatigue with ingredients like vitamin B6 and trace minerals. Knowing that GLP-1 users are sensitive to artificial and overly sweet flavors, this is a light and natural taste with 0g sugar and 1g carb.

SoWell Protein: A combination of 25g of whey isolate and collagen protein with digestive enzymes. This low-carb protein powder helps users maintain muscle mass, skin elasticity and hair density without the digestive upset of other protein powders.

SoWell Fiber: GLP-1 slows the digestive process which can lead to constipation or diarrhea. This blend of psyllium husk, guar guar and apple pectin fiber works quickly to balance digestion while promoting long-term gut health. This is a unique formula that is enhanced with 7.5 billion CFU probiotics and magnesium glycinate to support the gut while still being 0g sugar and 1g net carb per serving.

Signaling a Broader Shift towards More Targeted GLP-1 Solutions

SoWell’s differentiated approach marks a significant milestone in the rapidly growing Ozempic market disruption, valued at $14 billion. SoWell directly addresses the side effects that many GLP-1 users face. In doing so, SoWell seeks to empower users with solutions that effectively and proactively solve for their new sensitivities from using these medications. SoWell’s unique approach to supporting GLP-1 users reflects a broader shift towards personalized health solutions. Specifically, these solutions cater to the specific needs of this burgeoning consumer demographic that is looking to be in better control of their health and, ultimately, their lives.

Ozempic continues to influence every corner of the consumer landscape. All the while, SoWell is poised to make a market disruption with a product designed to enhance the user experience while also mitigating common challenges. This launch represents more than just a new product. It’s a step towards democratizing access to wellness and ensuring that the benefits of GLP-1 medications are accessible to all who need them. By focusing on the intersection of science and well-being, SoWell is responding to the needs of today’s GLP-1 users. And in turn, it is setting a new standard for the future of wellness products in a world where Ozempic’s impact is felt across industries.

