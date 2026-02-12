1492 Capital Dumps 61,000 Shift4 Shares Worth $4.8 Million

Key Points

Sold 61,345 shares of Shift4 Payments; estimated transaction value $4.75 million (based on quarterly average price).

Post-trade, the fund holds zero shares of Shift4 Payments (stake value: $0).

The position previously accounted for 1.9% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter.

On February 10, 2026, 1492 Capital Management LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold out of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR).

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 10, 2026, 1492 Capital Management LLC sold its entire holding of 61,345 shares in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $4.75 million based on the quarterly average share price. The fund reported no remaining shares of Shift4 Payments at quarter end, with the position’s valuation dropping by $4.75 million over the period.

What else to know

With the sale, Shift4 Payments now represents n/a of 13F reportable assets under management for the fund

Top holdings after the filing include: NYSE:CRS: $9,048,502 (3.5% of AUM) NYSE:ZETA: $8,367,513 (3.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAOI: $7,529,307 (2.9% of AUM) NYSE:CPA: $7,336,586 (2.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:GDYN: $7,313,858 (2.8% of AUM)

As of February 9, 2026, Shift4 Payments shares were priced at $58.61, down 52.1% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 67.15 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-09) $58.61 Market Capitalization $4.03 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.88 billion Net Income (TTM) $170.20 million

Company Snapshot

Provides integrated payment processing, omni-channel card acceptance, POS solutions, eCommerce platforms, and business intelligence tools for merchants.

Generates revenue primarily through transaction fees, software subscriptions, and value-added services to businesses utilizing its payment and commerce infrastructure.

Serves merchants across hospitality, retail, restaurants, stadiums, and eCommerce sectors, with a focus on U.S.-based small to large enterprises.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. is a technology company specializing in payment processing and commerce-enabling software, supporting over 4,000 employees and a broad merchant base. Its strategy leverages proprietary technology and integrated solutions to streamline payments and business operations for clients in diverse industries. The company's competitive edge stems from its end-to-end platform, extensive integrations, and focus on secure, omni-channel commerce experiences.

What this transaction means for investors

1492 Capital sold its stake in Shift4 Payments amid a time of transition for the company. The stock has trended downward since founder Jared Isaacman resigned last July to become the Administrator of NASA.

Additionally, even though Shift4 carved out a lucrative, fintech-related niche in the hospitality industry, the fintech stock operates in a highly competitive industry, and most stocks in this group have struggled in recent years.

Furthermore, the continued slide in the stock does not bode well, and could have played a role in 1492 Capital’s sale of the stock. Still, we are early in the tenure of CEO Taylor Lauber, who was previously Shift4’s president and chief strategy officer.

Despite the uncertainty, in the first nine months of 2025, its revenue increased by 22% yearly to almost $3.0 billion. Additionally, the fourth quarter has traditionally been the strongest for the company, and to that end, analysts forecast 35% annual revenue growth for 2025.

Although analysts expect revenue growth to slow down to 25% in 2026, its 28 P/E ratio is arguably low for a stock growing at that pace. Such conditions increase the likelihood that the uncertainty surrounding the company prompted 1492 Capital to sell the stock.

