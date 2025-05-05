Markets
VAC

14.6% of WBIY Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

May 05, 2025 — 09:41 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY) shows an impressive 14.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), which makes up 1.46% of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $746,950 worth of VAC, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VAC:

VAC — last trade: $59.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/06/2025 Stephanie Sobeck Butera See Remarks 650 $71.66 $46,579
03/06/2025 John E. Geller Jr. See Remarks 5,000 $72.04 $360,200
03/04/2025 Charles Elliott Andrews Director 1,620 $71.82 $116,348

