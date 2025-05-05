14.6% of WBIY Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY) shows an impressive 14.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), which makes up 1.46% of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $746,950 worth of VAC, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VAC:
VAC — last trade: $59.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2025
|Stephanie Sobeck Butera
|See Remarks
|650
|$71.66
|$46,579
|03/06/2025
|John E. Geller Jr.
|See Remarks
|5,000
|$72.04
|$360,200
|03/04/2025
|Charles Elliott Andrews
|Director
|1,620
|$71.82
|$116,348
