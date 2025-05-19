14.2% of DJD Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Nike (Symbol: NKE), which makes up 3.23% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,859,836 worth of NKE, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NKE:
NKE — last trade: $63.11 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/27/2024
|John W. Rogers Jr.
|Director
|2,500
|$76.65
|$191,624
|04/04/2025
|Robert Holmes Swan
|Director
|8,600
|$58.46
|$502,756
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), the #21 largest holding among components of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,179,660 worth of UNH, which represents approximately 1.84% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UNH is detailed in the table below:
UNH — last trade: $291.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/17/2025
|Timothy Patrick Flynn
|Director
|1,000
|$511.57
|$511,575
|05/15/2025
|Kristen Gil
|Director
|3,700
|$271.17
|$1,003,329
|05/14/2025
|John H. Noseworthy
|Director
|300
|$312.16
|$93,647
|05/14/2025
|Timothy Patrick Flynn
|Director
|1,533
|$320.80
|$491,786
|05/16/2025
|John F. Rex
|President & CFO
|17,175
|$291.12
|$4,999,919
|05/16/2025
|Stephen J. Hemsley
|CEO, UHG
|86,700
|$288.57
|$25,019,019
