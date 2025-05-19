Markets
NKE

14.2% of DJD Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

May 19, 2025 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Nike (Symbol: NKE), which makes up 3.23% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,859,836 worth of NKE, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NKE:

NKE — last trade: $63.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/27/2024 John W. Rogers Jr. Director 2,500 $76.65 $191,624
04/04/2025 Robert Holmes Swan Director 8,600 $58.46 $502,756

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), the #21 largest holding among components of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,179,660 worth of UNH, which represents approximately 1.84% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UNH is detailed in the table below:

UNH — last trade: $291.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/17/2025 Timothy Patrick Flynn Director 1,000 $511.57 $511,575
05/15/2025 Kristen Gil Director 3,700 $271.17 $1,003,329
05/14/2025 John H. Noseworthy Director 300 $312.16 $93,647
05/14/2025 Timothy Patrick Flynn Director 1,533 $320.80 $491,786
05/16/2025 John F. Rex President & CFO 17,175 $291.12 $4,999,919
05/16/2025 Stephen J. Hemsley CEO, UHG 86,700 $288.57 $25,019,019

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FMIV
 S Price Target
 HA Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FMIV-> S Price Target-> HA Price Target-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NKE
UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.