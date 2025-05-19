14.2% of DJD Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Nike (Symbol: NKE), which makes up 3.23% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,859,836 worth of NKE, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NKE:

NKE — last trade: $63.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/27/2024 John W. Rogers Jr. Director 2,500 $76.65 $191,624 04/04/2025 Robert Holmes Swan Director 8,600 $58.46 $502,756

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), the #21 largest holding among components of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,179,660 worth of UNH, which represents approximately 1.84% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UNH is detailed in the table below:

UNH — last trade: $291.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/17/2025 Timothy Patrick Flynn Director 1,000 $511.57 $511,575 05/15/2025 Kristen Gil Director 3,700 $271.17 $1,003,329 05/14/2025 John H. Noseworthy Director 300 $312.16 $93,647 05/14/2025 Timothy Patrick Flynn Director 1,533 $320.80 $491,786 05/16/2025 John F. Rex President & CFO 17,175 $291.12 $4,999,919 05/16/2025 Stephen J. Hemsley CEO, UHG 86,700 $288.57 $25,019,019

