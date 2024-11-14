1414 Degrees Ltd Passes All AGM Resolutions

1414 Degrees Ltd. (AU:14D) has released an update.

1414 Degrees Ltd announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, including the re-election of Mr. Randolph Bowen as a Director and the approval of various share issues to Lind. The approval of additional performance rights and placement capacity highlights the company’s strategic focus on growth and shareholder value.

