1414 Degrees Ltd. Expands Market Presence with New Shares

1414 Degrees Ltd. has announced the quotation of over 2 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, signaling a strategic move to bolster its market presence. This development is part of previously disclosed transactions, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

