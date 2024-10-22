1414 Degrees Ltd Boosts Shares Amid Decarbonization Drive

1414 Degrees Ltd. (AU:14D) has released an update.

1414 Degrees Ltd has issued over 2 million fully paid ordinary shares, bolstering its financial capacity as it continues to lead in industrial decarbonization. The company is renowned for its innovative silicon-based technologies like SiBox®, which aids in transitioning industries to sustainable energy. This share issuance reflects 1414 Degrees’ commitment to advancing its renewable energy solutions and enhancing investor confidence.

