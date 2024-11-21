1414 Degrees Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

1414 Degrees Ltd. (AU:14D) has released an update.

1414 Degrees Ltd. has announced the issuance of 4 million performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move may interest investors keeping an eye on strategic employee compensation plans and their potential impact on company performance.

