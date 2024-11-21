News & Insights

1414 Degrees’ Director Increases Stake with New Shares

November 21, 2024 — 09:58 pm EST

1414 Degrees Ltd. (AU:14D) has released an update.

1414 Degrees Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of Director Kevin Moriarty, who has acquired 1,000,000 new performance rights through an employee incentive scheme. This change, approved at the company’s 2024 AGM, reflects Moriarty’s increased stake in the company, potentially influencing investor sentiment.

