1414 Degrees’ Director Increases Stake with New Shares

1414 Degrees Ltd. (AU:14D) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

1414 Degrees Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of Director Kevin Moriarty, who has acquired 1,000,000 new performance rights through an employee incentive scheme. This change, approved at the company’s 2024 AGM, reflects Moriarty’s increased stake in the company, potentially influencing investor sentiment.

For further insights into AU:14D stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.