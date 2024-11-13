1414 Degrees Advances in Clean Energy Technologies

1414 Degrees Ltd. (AU:14D) has released an update.

1414 Degrees Ltd. is making significant strides in the development of its silicon-based thermal storage and hydrogen production technologies, aiming to decarbonize industrial processes. The company has raised substantial funds and formed strategic partnerships, such as with Woodside Energy, to support its innovations and expand its market presence. With the launch of new technologies like SiBox and SiPHyR, 1414 Degrees is positioned to lead in providing clean energy solutions.

