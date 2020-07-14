14.6% of MLPX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), which makes up 0.07% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $118,625 worth of PSXP, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSXP:

PSXP — last trade: $30.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/22/2020 Mark Haney Director 1,640 $62.17 $101,967 01/22/2020 Phillip David Bairrington Director 1,640 $62.13 $101,901 03/12/2020 Phillip David Bairrington Director 15,000 $32.50 $487,562

