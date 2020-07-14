14.6% of MLPX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), which makes up 0.07% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $118,625 worth of PSXP, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSXP:
PSXP — last trade: $30.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/22/2020
|Mark Haney
|Director
|1,640
|$62.17
|$101,967
|01/22/2020
|Phillip David Bairrington
|Director
|1,640
|$62.13
|$101,901
|03/12/2020
|Phillip David Bairrington
|Director
|15,000
|$32.50
|$487,562
