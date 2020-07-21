14.5% of MGV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), which makes up 0.28% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,838,879 worth of PSX, making it the #92 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSX:

PSX — last trade: $62.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/02/2020 John E. Lowe Director 5,000 $75.63 $378,156 05/05/2020 Gary Kramer Adams Director 1,250 $76.40 $95,499 06/24/2020 John E. Lowe Director 1,000 $70.16 $70,164 06/26/2020 John E. Lowe Director 1,500 $68.43 $102,645

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), the #99 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,316,932 worth of F, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at F is detailed in the table below:

F — last trade: $6.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/12/2020 John C. Lechleiter Director 10,000 $8.14 $81,400 03/16/2020 John C. Lechleiter Director 20,000 $5.23 $104,576 04/30/2020 James D. Farley Jr. Chief Operating Officer 194,950 $5.13 $1,000,035

