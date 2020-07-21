14.5% of MGV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), which makes up 0.28% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,838,879 worth of PSX, making it the #92 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSX:
PSX — last trade: $62.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2020
|John E. Lowe
|Director
|5,000
|$75.63
|$378,156
|05/05/2020
|Gary Kramer Adams
|Director
|1,250
|$76.40
|$95,499
|06/24/2020
|John E. Lowe
|Director
|1,000
|$70.16
|$70,164
|06/26/2020
|John E. Lowe
|Director
|1,500
|$68.43
|$102,645
And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), the #99 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,316,932 worth of F, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at F is detailed in the table below:
F — last trade: $6.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/12/2020
|John C. Lechleiter
|Director
|10,000
|$8.14
|$81,400
|03/16/2020
|John C. Lechleiter
|Director
|20,000
|$5.23
|$104,576
|04/30/2020
|James D. Farley Jr.
|Chief Operating Officer
|194,950
|$5.13
|$1,000,035
