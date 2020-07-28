14.5% of DGRO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

First Horizon National Corp (Symbol: FHN), which makes up 0.05% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,280,234 worth of FHN, making it the #224 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FHN:
FHN — last trade: $9.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|Scott M. Niswonger
|Director
|100,000
|$9.08
|$907,700
|03/12/2020
|Kenneth A. Burdick
|Director
|5,000
|$8.95
|$44,750
|03/13/2020
|Scott M. Niswonger
|Director
|50,000
|$9.40
|$469,835
|04/29/2020
|Mark A. Emkes
|Director
|10,000
|$9.42
|$94,200
|04/29/2020
|Wendy P. Davidson
|Director
|3,000
|$9.51
|$28,515
And AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), the #254 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,363,195 worth of AXS, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AXS is detailed in the table below:
AXS — last trade: $40.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/16/2020
|Charles A. Davis
|Director
|501,026
|$39.94
|$20,013,396
|03/16/2020
|Albert Benchimol
|President and CEO
|2,704
|$37.50
|$101,400
|03/12/2020
|Michael A. Butt
|Director
|5,760
|$43.49
|$250,502
|03/12/2020
|Peter Vogt
|CFO
|2,000
|$42.00
|$84,000
|05/13/2020
|Anne Melissa Dowling
|Director
|1,400
|$35.77
|$50,078
|06/15/2020
|Charles A. Davis
|Director
|575,000
|$40.11
|$23,060,520
|06/17/2020
|Charles A. Davis
|Director
|772,707
|$42.20
|$32,610,430
|06/19/2020
|Charles A. Davis
|Director
|575,000
|$42.61
|$24,503,143
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.