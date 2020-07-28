Markets
FHN

14.5% of DGRO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

First Horizon National Corp (Symbol: FHN), which makes up 0.05% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,280,234 worth of FHN, making it the #224 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FHN:

FHN — last trade: $9.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/12/2020 Scott M. Niswonger Director 100,000 $9.08 $907,700
03/12/2020 Kenneth A. Burdick Director 5,000 $8.95 $44,750
03/13/2020 Scott M. Niswonger Director 50,000 $9.40 $469,835
04/29/2020 Mark A. Emkes Director 10,000 $9.42 $94,200
04/29/2020 Wendy P. Davidson Director 3,000 $9.51 $28,515

And AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), the #254 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,363,195 worth of AXS, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AXS is detailed in the table below:

AXS — last trade: $40.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/16/2020 Charles A. Davis Director 501,026 $39.94 $20,013,396
03/16/2020 Albert Benchimol President and CEO 2,704 $37.50 $101,400
03/12/2020 Michael A. Butt Director 5,760 $43.49 $250,502
03/12/2020 Peter Vogt CFO 2,000 $42.00 $84,000
05/13/2020 Anne Melissa Dowling Director 1,400 $35.77 $50,078
06/15/2020 Charles A. Davis Director 575,000 $40.11 $23,060,520
06/17/2020 Charles A. Davis Director 772,707 $42.20 $32,610,430
06/19/2020 Charles A. Davis Director 575,000 $42.61 $24,503,143

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FHN AXS

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular