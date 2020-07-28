14.5% of DGRO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

First Horizon National Corp (Symbol: FHN), which makes up 0.05% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,280,234 worth of FHN, making it the #224 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FHN:

FHN — last trade: $9.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 Scott M. Niswonger Director 100,000 $9.08 $907,700 03/12/2020 Kenneth A. Burdick Director 5,000 $8.95 $44,750 03/13/2020 Scott M. Niswonger Director 50,000 $9.40 $469,835 04/29/2020 Mark A. Emkes Director 10,000 $9.42 $94,200 04/29/2020 Wendy P. Davidson Director 3,000 $9.51 $28,515

And AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), the #254 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,363,195 worth of AXS, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AXS is detailed in the table below:

AXS — last trade: $40.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/16/2020 Charles A. Davis Director 501,026 $39.94 $20,013,396 03/16/2020 Albert Benchimol President and CEO 2,704 $37.50 $101,400 03/12/2020 Michael A. Butt Director 5,760 $43.49 $250,502 03/12/2020 Peter Vogt CFO 2,000 $42.00 $84,000 05/13/2020 Anne Melissa Dowling Director 1,400 $35.77 $50,078 06/15/2020 Charles A. Davis Director 575,000 $40.11 $23,060,520 06/17/2020 Charles A. Davis Director 772,707 $42.20 $32,610,430 06/19/2020 Charles A. Davis Director 575,000 $42.61 $24,503,143

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.