14.4% of XSLV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) shows an impressive 14.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT), which makes up 0.91% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,570,094 worth of CHCT, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHCT:
CHCT — last trade: $35.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2023
|R. Lawrence Van Horn
|Director
|685
|$36.43
|$24,955
|03/10/2023
|Cathrine Cotman
|Director
|277
|$36.24
|$10,038
|03/09/2023
|Alan Gardner
|Director
|2,700
|$36.74
|$99,198
|03/09/2023
|Claire M. Gulmi
|Director
|2,042
|$36.77
|$75,084
And Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI), the #43 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,551,369 worth of SBSI, which represents approximately 0.91% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SBSI is detailed in the table below:
SBSI — last trade: $32.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/26/2022
|Susan Elaine Anderson
|Director
|2,000
|$31.36
|$62,720
|10/27/2022
|Lee R. Gibson
|PRES & CEO
|2,000
|$33.22
|$66,440
|10/31/2022
|John F. Sammons Jr.
|Director
|500
|$34.52
|$17,260
|01/31/2023
|Herbert C. Buie
|Director
|2,380
|$37.23
|$88,607
