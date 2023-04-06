Markets
CHCT

14.4% of XSLV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

April 06, 2023 — 09:39 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) shows an impressive 14.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT), which makes up 0.91% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,570,094 worth of CHCT, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHCT:

CHCT — last trade: $35.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/10/2023 R. Lawrence Van Horn Director 685 $36.43 $24,955
03/10/2023 Cathrine Cotman Director 277 $36.24 $10,038
03/09/2023 Alan Gardner Director 2,700 $36.74 $99,198
03/09/2023 Claire M. Gulmi Director 2,042 $36.77 $75,084

And Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI), the #43 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,551,369 worth of SBSI, which represents approximately 0.91% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SBSI is detailed in the table below:

SBSI — last trade: $32.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/26/2022 Susan Elaine Anderson Director 2,000 $31.36 $62,720
10/27/2022 Lee R. Gibson PRES & CEO 2,000 $33.22 $66,440
10/31/2022 John F. Sammons Jr. Director 500 $34.52 $17,260
01/31/2023 Herbert C. Buie Director 2,380 $37.23 $88,607

