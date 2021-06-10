14.4% of EMLP Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: EMLP) shows an impressive 14.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 7.58% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: EMLP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $158,261,249 worth of EPD, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $24.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/04/2021 Randa Duncan Williams Director 677,860 $22.71 $15,392,183 05/18/2021 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $24.18 $120,895

