Markets
CB

14.4% of DGRO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), which makes up 0.37% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $42,805,365 worth of CB, making it the #64 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CB:

CB — last trade: $121.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2020 Theodore Shasta Director 2,000 $116.53 $233,060
03/17/2020 Theodore Shasta Director 2,000 $99.74 $199,480
05/01/2020 Robert W. Scully Director 9,750 $102.40 $998,400

And KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), the #110 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $21,092,535 worth of KEY, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KEY is detailed in the table below:

KEY — last trade: $11.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/20/2020 Ruth Ann M. Gillis Director 4,485 $11.10 $49,784
05/26/2020 Carlton L. Highsmith Director 2,000 $11.89 $23,780

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CB KEY

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular