14.4% of DGRO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), which makes up 0.37% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $42,805,365 worth of CB, making it the #64 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CB:
CB — last trade: $121.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|Theodore Shasta
|Director
|2,000
|$116.53
|$233,060
|03/17/2020
|Theodore Shasta
|Director
|2,000
|$99.74
|$199,480
|05/01/2020
|Robert W. Scully
|Director
|9,750
|$102.40
|$998,400
And KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), the #110 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $21,092,535 worth of KEY, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KEY is detailed in the table below:
KEY — last trade: $11.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/20/2020
|Ruth Ann M. Gillis
|Director
|4,485
|$11.10
|$49,784
|05/26/2020
|Carlton L. Highsmith
|Director
|2,000
|$11.89
|$23,780
