14.4% of DGRO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), which makes up 0.37% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $42,805,365 worth of CB, making it the #64 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CB:

CB — last trade: $121.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2020 Theodore Shasta Director 2,000 $116.53 $233,060 03/17/2020 Theodore Shasta Director 2,000 $99.74 $199,480 05/01/2020 Robert W. Scully Director 9,750 $102.40 $998,400

And KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), the #110 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $21,092,535 worth of KEY, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KEY is detailed in the table below:

KEY — last trade: $11.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/20/2020 Ruth Ann M. Gillis Director 4,485 $11.10 $49,784 05/26/2020 Carlton L. Highsmith Director 2,000 $11.89 $23,780

