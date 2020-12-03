Markets
TOLZ

14.3% of TOLZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE), which makes up 3.79% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,390,383 worth of SRE, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SRE:

SRE — last trade: $131.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/07/2020 Andres Conesa Director 2,700 $129.44 $349,488
08/12/2020 Kathleen Brown Director 746 $134.08 $100,024
08/11/2020 Michael N. Mears Director 2,000 $131.83 $263,660
08/25/2020 Cynthia Lynn Walker Director 2,000 $125.46 $250,920
09/08/2020 Cynthia Lynn Walker Director 1,000 $117.70 $117,700

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TOLZ SRE

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular