14.3% of TOLZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE), which makes up 3.79% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,390,383 worth of SRE, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SRE:
SRE — last trade: $131.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2020
|Andres Conesa
|Director
|2,700
|$129.44
|$349,488
|08/12/2020
|Kathleen Brown
|Director
|746
|$134.08
|$100,024
|08/11/2020
|Michael N. Mears
|Director
|2,000
|$131.83
|$263,660
|08/25/2020
|Cynthia Lynn Walker
|Director
|2,000
|$125.46
|$250,920
|09/08/2020
|Cynthia Lynn Walker
|Director
|1,000
|$117.70
|$117,700
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.