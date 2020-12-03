14.3% of TOLZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE), which makes up 3.79% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,390,383 worth of SRE, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SRE:

SRE — last trade: $131.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/07/2020 Andres Conesa Director 2,700 $129.44 $349,488 08/12/2020 Kathleen Brown Director 746 $134.08 $100,024 08/11/2020 Michael N. Mears Director 2,000 $131.83 $263,660 08/25/2020 Cynthia Lynn Walker Director 2,000 $125.46 $250,920 09/08/2020 Cynthia Lynn Walker Director 1,000 $117.70 $117,700

