14.2% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), which makes up 0.37% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,968,800 worth of HOMB, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HOMB:
HOMB — last trade: $24.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2022
|Russell Davis Carter III
|Centennial Bank Regional Pres.
|500
|$22.37
|$11,183
|08/19/2022
|Alex R. Lieblong
|Director
|40,000
|$25.04
|$1,001,766
And UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), the #30 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,470,899 worth of UMBF, which represents approximately 0.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF is detailed in the table below:
UMBF — last trade: $93.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/02/2022
|Greg M. Graves
|Director
|257
|$90.46
|$23,250
|05/02/2022
|Tamara Peterman
|Director
|195
|$90.46
|$17,625
|08/01/2022
|Greg M. Graves
|Director
|258
|$90.00
|$23,251
|08/01/2022
|Tamara Peterman
|Director
|196
|$90.00
|$17,626
