14.2% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), which makes up 0.37% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,968,800 worth of HOMB, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HOMB:

HOMB — last trade: $24.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2022 Russell Davis Carter III Centennial Bank Regional Pres. 500 $22.37 $11,183 08/19/2022 Alex R. Lieblong Director 40,000 $25.04 $1,001,766

And UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), the #30 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,470,899 worth of UMBF, which represents approximately 0.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF is detailed in the table below:

UMBF — last trade: $93.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/02/2022 Greg M. Graves Director 257 $90.46 $23,250 05/02/2022 Tamara Peterman Director 195 $90.46 $17,625 08/01/2022 Greg M. Graves Director 258 $90.00 $23,251 08/01/2022 Tamara Peterman Director 196 $90.00 $17,626

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.