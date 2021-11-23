Markets
14.1% of RTM Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) shows an impressive 14.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), which makes up 3.63% of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,859,329 worth of FMC, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMC:

FMC — last trade: $104.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/24/2021 Mark Douglas President and CEO 1,100 $90.57 $99,624
08/30/2021 Carol Anthony Davidson Director 1,500 $93.89 $140,836
09/03/2021 Andrew D. Sandifer EVP and CFO 1,260 $96.97 $122,182

