14.1% of FAB Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) shows an impressive 14.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), which makes up 0.36% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $640,681 worth of USB, making it the #46 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at USB:
USB — last trade: $35.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/21/2023
|Alan B. Colberg
|Director
|10,000
|$34.14
|$341,380
|04/28/2023
|Scott W. Wine
|Director
|30,438
|$32.85
|$999,888
|05/05/2023
|Richard P. McKenney
|Director
|20,000
|$30.37
|$607,320
|05/08/2023
|James B. Kelligrew
|Vice Chair
|16,260
|$30.59
|$497,475
And Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), the #118 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $403,273 worth of CNXC, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNXC is detailed in the table below:
CNXC — last trade: $86.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/03/2023
|Kathryn Hayley
|Director
|300
|$83.93
|$25,179
|07/05/2023
|Jane Fogarty
|EVP, Legal
|400
|$82.85
|$33,140
