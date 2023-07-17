14.1% of FAB Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) shows an impressive 14.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), which makes up 0.36% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $640,681 worth of USB, making it the #46 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at USB:

USB — last trade: $35.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/21/2023 Alan B. Colberg Director 10,000 $34.14 $341,380 04/28/2023 Scott W. Wine Director 30,438 $32.85 $999,888 05/05/2023 Richard P. McKenney Director 20,000 $30.37 $607,320 05/08/2023 James B. Kelligrew Vice Chair 16,260 $30.59 $497,475

And Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), the #118 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $403,273 worth of CNXC, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNXC is detailed in the table below:

CNXC — last trade: $86.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/03/2023 Kathryn Hayley Director 300 $83.93 $25,179 07/05/2023 Jane Fogarty EVP, Legal 400 $82.85 $33,140

