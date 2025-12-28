14 Wall Street Analysts Expect the S&P 500 to Climb to Between 7,100 and 8,100 in 2026 -- but History Says They'll All Be Wrong

Key Points

The bull market continues to impress investors, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite advancing by 14%, 17%, and 21%, respectively, year to date.

Wall Street's most optimistic market strategist foresees the S&P 500 rising to 8,100 in 2026, representing upside of 18%.

However, a confluence of historical headwinds may create the perfect storm for stocks in the new year.

Despite enduring a very short-lived stock market crash in early April, following the unveiling of President Donald Trump's tariff and trade policy, Wall Street's major stock indexes have predominantly been off to the races over the last eight months. Through the closing bell on Dec. 22, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-powered Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have rallied 14%, 17%, and 21%, respectively, this year.

With the exception of the five-week COVID-19 crash in February-March 2020, the 2022 bear market, which lasted approximately nine months, and Trump's tariff-related hiccup in early April 2025, all three major indexes have been in roaring bull markets for 15 out of the last 16 years.

Perhaps it's no surprise that some of the most prominent analysts on Wall Street expect another banner year in 2026 for the market's benchmark stock index, the S&P 500. But if history gets its say in the matter, the more than one dozen analysts who've weighed in may all be eating crow by this time next year.

Wall Street's most optimistic market strategist expects the S&P 500 to climb 18% in 2026

Let me preface the following discussion with an important point: predicting that Wall Street's benchmark stock index will rise gives analysts an above-average probability of being correct.

Between 1926 and 2024, the benchmark index has risen in approximately 70% of all years. There has also never been a rolling 20-year period during which the S&P 500 has delivered a negative total return, including dividends. In other words, it's statistically smart to be a long-term optimist when putting your money to work on Wall Street.

With the above being said, a recent CNBC panel of 14 market strategists revealed that all of them expect the S&P 500 to climb in 2026. The most "bearish" forecast comes courtesy of Bank of America/Merrill Lynch's Head of U.S. Equity & Quantitative Strategy, Savita Subramanian, who foresees the widely followed index rising to 7,100 in the new year. This would represent over 3% upside from where the S&P 500 ended the session on Dec. 22.

At the other end of the pendulum is Oppenheimer's Chief Investment Strategist, John Stoltzfus, who estimates Wall Street's health barometer will rise to 8,100 in 2026, representing a nearly 18% increase from its recent closing value.

This universal optimism is likely being stoked by the prospect of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts in the new year. Although Fed Chair Jerome Powell poured cold water on the prospect of a rate cut at the January Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, three consecutive 25-basis-point reductions by the FOMC to end 2025 have given businesses ample reason to ramp up their borrowing. In turn, this can lead to increased hiring, acquisition activity, and corporate innovation.

Furthermore, Wall Street's leading market strategists are probably enamored with the prospects of multiple hyped trends flourishing at once. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is a multitrillion-dollar global opportunity, while the arrival of quantum computing can add hundreds of billions of dollars to the worldwide economy over the next 10 to 15 years.

But while the long-term outlook for AI and quantum computing remains bright, history strongly suggests that the forecasts for the S&P 500 (along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite) in 2026 are nowhere near as rosy as analysts have predicted.

History says Wall Street analysts' S&P 500 price targets will be way off next year

Although no metric or correlated event can ever guarantee a short-term directional move in a specific stock or major Wall Street index, select correlated events have high probabilities of foreshadowing what's to come. Historical trends suggest that multiple aspects of thecurrent stock marketenvironment point to a turbulent year on Wall Street in 2026.

For example, we're set to enter the new year with the second priciest stock market in history, based on back-tested data to January 1871 for the S&P 500's Shiller Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio. You'll also find this valuation measure referred to as the cyclically adjusted P/E Ratio, or CAPE Ratio.

Over 155 years, the Shiller P/E has averaged a multiple of 17.3. Although the CAPE Ratio has been consistently above this average multiple for much of the last 30 years, mainly due to the internet breaking down information barriers between Wall Street and Main Street, it closed out the Dec. 22 trading session at a multiple of 40.40. This is a stone's throw away from its high of 41.20 during the current bull market, and within striking distance of the all-time high of 44.19, set in December 1999, just months before the dot-com bubble burst.

History has shown that when the S&P 500's Shiller P/E Ratio crests 30, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and/or Nasdaq Composite have always, eventually, lost 20% or more of their respective value. The last time valuations were in the relative vicinity of where they are now, the 2022 bear market took shape. During the 2022 bear market, the benchmark S&P 500 lost a quarter of its value.

However, high valuations aren't the only historical precedent that should concern investors. History also tells us that next-big-thing technological trends have a checkered past.

Don't get me wrong, some game-changing innovations have gone on to change the world. For instance, the internet has broadened marketing channels and positively altered the growth trajectory for businesses around the world.

At the same time, it took businesses many years to figure out how to optimize the internet to improve their marketing, as well as grow their sales and profits. All next-big-thing trends take time to mature and evolve. While sales of AI hardware and infrastructure are flying off the proverbial shelf, businesses aren't particularly close to optimizing AI solutions. The same can be said for quantum computing, which is still in the very early stages of commercialization. The point being that the music can stop for one or more of Wall Street's hot trends in the new year.

Federal Reserve rate-easing cycles have also foreshadowed trouble for the stock market since the beginning of this century. The previous three rate-cutting cycles since 2000 resulted in the S&P 500 losing 42%, 55%, and 25% of its value, respectively.

While there's no smoking gun as to why rate-easing environments correlate with weak periods on Wall Street, a possible explanation is that the nation's central bank begins lowering interest rates when it sees potential cracks in the foundation of America's economy. In other words, the recipe for weakness is already in place.

Based solely on what history has to say, the S&P 500 forecasts for all 14 of the stock market analysts interviewed by CNBC are going to be wrong in 2026.

