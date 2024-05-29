14 Places To Retire That Are Similar to New York but Way Cheaper

New York City might be the town that is so nice that they named it twice, but there’s nothing nice about the cost of living there. Look at any list of most expensive cities in the United States, and the Big Apple ranks at or near the top. That makes it an especially tough place to retire unless you are wealthy or have some other financial advantage, such as a home you bought for a song many decades ago.

Discover More: 10 Things Boomers Should Always Buy in Retirement

Check Out: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

A recent U.S. News Real Estate study found that New York is the fifth-most expensive U.S. city based on the median gross rent for renters and annual housing costs for mortgage-paying homeowners. According to that study, the median home price in New York City is $834,096 and the median monthly rent is $1,852. But you can expect to pay a whole lot more than that if you venture into some of the pricier neighborhoods in Manhattan or Brooklyn.

Housing costs only tell part of the story, however. Prices for almost everything are higher in New York City than in most other places, from utilities and groceries to dining out and healthcare. According to a new analysis from MoneyGeek, New York has far and away the highest cost of living index among the 35 biggest U.S. cities.

The cost of living index compares the living costs of different cities, based on a national median of 100. New York’s index came in at a whopping 221.4 – more than double the national median. To put that number in context, the second most expensive city, San Francisco, had an index of 170.8.

The good news is, you don’t have to live in pricey burgs like New York (or San Francisco) to enjoy big-city amenities in retirement. The U.S. is home to plenty of big cities with thriving downtowns, rich cultural options, major league sports and excellent cuisine – at much cheaper prices.

Below are 14 cities to retire in that are similar but much cheaper, based on metrics provided by MoneyGeek. All cities have a cost of living index below the national median (listed alphabetically).

Austin, Texas

Population (within city limits): 912,791

912,791 Cost of Living Index: 95

Charlotte, NC

Population (within city limits): 809,958

809,958 Cost of Living Index: 95.7

Columbus, Ohio

Population (within city limits): 835,957

835,957 Cost of Living Index: 89.7

Dallas, Texas

Population (within city limits): 1,281,047

1,281,047 Cost of Living Index: 95.9

Detroit, Michigan

Population (within city limits): 680,250

680,250 Cost of Living Index: 95.1

Houston, Texas

Population (within city limits): 2,239,558

2,239,558 Cost of Living Index: 98.5

Indianapolis, Indiana

Population (within city limits): 848,788

848,788 Cost of Living Index: 91.9

Jacksonville, Florida

Population (within city limits): 853,382

853,382 Cost of Living Index: 98.8

Louisville, Kentucky

Population (within city limits): 612,780

612,780 Cost of Living Index: 92.4

Memphis, Tennessee

Population (within city limits): 656,861

656,861 Cost of Living Index: 85.7

Nashville, Tennessee

Population (within city limits): 644,014

644,014 Cost of Living Index: 92.7

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Population (within city limits): 620,602

620,602 Cost of Living Index: 89.6

Read More: I’m a Baby Boomer Who Had To Un-Retire: 3 Money Lessons I Wish I’d Known

Phoenix, Arizona

Population (within city limits): 1,537,058

1,537,058 Cost of Living Index: 95.3

San Antonio, Texas

Population (within city limits): 1,436,697

1,436,697 Cost of Living Index: 89.7

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 Places To Retire That Are Similar to New York but Way Cheaper

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.