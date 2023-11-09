14 Of The Best Veterans Day 2023 Perks: Free Meals, Retail Deals

In honor of Veterans Day on November 11, this weekend many restaurants and other businesses are saluting service members.

Both veterans and active-duty military personnel are eligible for a passel of perks ranging from free meals to discounts on car care and more. Check with your local restaurants and other businesses to find out what deals they might be offering this weekend.

Here are just a few of the Veterans Day deals offered by larger chains.

Restaurant Deals for Veterans Day

BJ’s Restaurants

Veterans and current military personnel can get a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie with a minimum purchase of $11.95 on November 11. This offer is only valid for dine-in customers.

Additionally, eligible customers who spend at least $14.95 on November 11 will receive a free appetizer coupon, which is valid between November 12 and December 31. Military ID or other proof of service is required upon redemption.

Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick is offering a free meal to all veterans and active-duty military members in uniform or with a valid military ID on November 11. Chicken Salad Chick has more than 250 locations.

Chili’s

Veterans and active military members can get a complimentary select meal on November 11 with a valid military ID at all participating Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurants. You can choose from the following entrées: an Oldtimer with cheese; a chicken bacon ranch quesadilla; three-piece crispers with fries; or a chili or soup with a side salad. This offer is only available for in-restaurant dining.

Denny’s

On November 10, from 5 a.m. to noon, Denny’s is giving a free Original Grand Slam breakfast to active and retired military personnel who show a valid military ID or DD 214 document. The Original Grand Slam includes two buttermilk pancakes, bacon strips, sausage links and eggs. Denny’s has more than 1,400 locations in the U.S.

Miller’s Ale House

The casual sports pub chain is offering 50% off any entree on November 11 to people with a valid military ID, veteran ID card or DD214 document. Miller’s Ale House has more than 100 locations.

Outback Steakhouse

You can get a free Outback Bloomin’ Onion, plus a beer or soft drink, by purchasing an adult entree when dining in the restaurant on November 11. This offer is good for all active and retired military personnel, as well as spouses, with a valid ID. All veterans and active-duty military members who visit an Outback location on November 11 will also receive a $10 credit, which can be used from November 12 to December 17, 2023.

Pollo Campero

Veterans with a military ID can get a complimentary two-piece chicken meal on November 11 when making an in-store purchase at Pollo Campero. There are about 90 Pollo Campero locations across the U.S.

Sizzler

Sizzler offers an annual Veterans Day dining deal. On November 11, participating Sizzler locations will offer a free lunch (until 4 p.m.) to any veteran or active duty military member with a valid ID. You can choose from one of these free entrees: Malibu Chicken, a half-dozen crispy shrimp or a 6 oz. tri-tip steak. The offer is not available in Utah, Idaho or Puerto Rico.

Drink Deals on Veterans Day

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee will give all veterans, active military members and their spouses a free, small coffee—hot-brewed or cold press—on November 11. You must show a valid military ID. Caribou Coffee has more than 480 locations throughout the U.S.

Peet’s Coffee

Active military and veterans can get a small drip coffee or tea on Veterans Day at no charge with a valid ID. This offer is available only at participating Peet’s retail coffee bar locations.

Smoothie King

Veterans and active military personnel with a valid military ID will be treated to a free 20-ounce smoothie on November 11. Eligible customers can choose from one of the following flavors: Cherry X-Treme (red), Slim-N-Trim Vanilla (white) and Blueberry Heaven (blue). Offer varies by location; you’ll want to confirm that your Smoothie King is participating.

Playa Bowls

Veterans with a military ID can enjoy a free smoothie bowl on November 11 at participating locations.

Other Veterans Day Discounts

Food Lion

Veterans and active-duty personnel will get a 10% discount on their total in-store grocery bill at Food Lion locations on November 11. The discount does not apply to pharmacy, alcohol, tobacco, gift card, lottery or postage service purchases. To qualify for the discount, you need to show a free Food Lion MVP membership card and military ID at the time of checkout.

Goodyear Auto Service Centers and Just Tires Retail Stores

Active military, veterans and first responders with a valid ID can claim free car care checks and discounts from November 10 through November 14. The free car care includes a check-up on your car’s tires, alignment, brakes and fluids. There is a 10% discount on tire purchases and services that can be combined with other current offers at all participating Goodyear auto service centers and Just Tires retail stores.

Goodyear says it will honor the discount and free services on auto work performed before November 19, but you must have scheduled your appointment by November 14.

