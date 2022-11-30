14 Of The Best Hotels To Redeem Points In 2023

Travel is back in full force around most of the world, and hotel chains such as Marriott, Hyatt, IHG and Hilton are looking to capture your attention and your wallet. In this list of 14 hotels you’ll find options from Chicago to Cancun, Madrid to Montreal—all of which you can redeem your hard earned points.

North America

LaSalle Autograph Collection

One block away from the Willis tower and set atop the JW Marriott in downtown Chicago, the LaSalle is a Marriott Bonvoy boutique luxury hotel unlike any other in the center of the Windy City. With an average room size of over 400 square feet, it makes an ideal starting place for any business or leisure traveler.

The hotel has a clubby, masculine vibe with rooms that are luxurious without being stuffy. Lavazza espresso machines pump out coffee the same color as the wood accents adorning the walls of the over 230 guest rooms. Guests also enjoy priority access to the JW Spa just a few floors below for as little as 42,000 Marriott Bonvoy points a night.

Grayson Hotel NYC

Just one block away from Bryant Park or a five-minute walk from Grand Central Station is Hyatt’s newest New York City hotel, the Grayson. A true Manhattan hotel, you’ll find concrete ceilings, subway-tiled bathrooms and views of the Empire State Building from select rooms.

For as few as 17,000 World of Hyatt points a night during the off-peak season, you can snag a room in the center of midtown, minutes away from all the major attractions.

Virgin New Orleans

Recently rated as the number one hotel in New Orleans, the Virgin Hotel is where you go to see-and-be-seen while in The Big Easy. Head up to the rooftop bar to cap off the day with a craft cocktail by some of the city’s coolest bartenders. The hotel looks and behaves exactly as you would expect a Virgin Hotel to behave: brash, bodacious and just a bit bawdy, but in the best way.

The Virgin Red program is rumored to start allowing points redemptions in 2023 and partners with Capital One. In the meantime, if you’re looking to save a buck, you can offset the cost with Chase Ultimate Rewards® and Capital One points by booking directly through their respective travel portals.

Thompson Austin

The second Thompson hotel on the list today comes from Austin, Texas. The hotel claims to be “bold but not showy, complex yet confidently relaxed,” and for 21,000 to 29,000 World of Hyatt points you can stay in the center of town. Walk north five minutes and take in a tour of the Texas State Capitol, stroll around the streets to find your favorite taqueria, but only before heading next door to the famous Museum of The Weird, an Austin staple.

Head back to the hotel to enjoy James Beard award-winning chef Mashama Bailey’s take on Southern food and then head up top to escape the Texas heat on the pool deck.

tommie Hollywood

One block away from the Hollywood Walk of fame lies a new boutique hotel concept by Hyatt in partnership with JdV. As a category four hotel, you will be able to utilize your Category 1 to 4 free night certificates with Hyatt or use as few as 12,000 World of Hyatt points.

You’ll find a celebrity-designed fitness center, a hip and colorful rooftop pool, and an onsite Mexican restaurant. The rooftop bar even comes complete with an in-house country and rock-n’-roll band.

Hyatt Centric Montreal

In the center of Old Montreal, an historic district with cobblestone streets, a popular waterfront and Notre Dame basilica, is the Hyatt Centric Montreal. This hotel just opened in fall 2022, so expect to be one of the first travelers to try out the new property.

As a category 3 hotel with Hyatt, you can spend as few as 9,000 World of Hyatt points per night to be in the center of the action in Montreal. Montreal is just a short 90-minute flight from New York, two hours from Chicago and just over three hours from Miami, so making a quick weekend getaway is easy.

Waldorf Astoria Cancun

A quick 15-minute trip from the airport gets you to over 100 acres of private beaches, mangroves and plenty of luxury and space to stretch out. With over 170 rooms, three restaurants, a spa, salon and bars whipping up craft cocktails, you’ll leave all your stress behind.

Rooms start at 95,000 Hilton Honors points, but when a cash rate could run you nearly $1,200 or more, this is a great way to use your Hilton Honors points or even a Free Night certificate you earned via one of the Hilton co-branded American Express credit cards.

Around the World

Royal Palm Galapagos, a Curio Collection Hotel

Hilton opened up its first hotel in the Galapagos earlier this year by taking over an existing hotel in the middle of the Galapagos National Park. With only 21 rooms, expect an extremely personalized experience. Getting to the hotel requires a bus, public ferry and then car from the port to the property itself. The entire trip takes about an hour each way.

Points stays are available and start at 70,000 Hilton Honors points a night for standard rooms, but premium rooms at the property can also be had for 95,000 points or more. Before using your points, double check the cash rate since on many nights the cost can go as low as $242. You can find good value in redeeming your transferrable currencies like Ultimate Rewards, Membership Rewards or Capital One points.

If you don’t have travel packages already set up for seeing the sights in the Galapagos, the hotel can arrange them for you and take care of all the formalities to make your trip stress-free.

Hotel Indigo Galapagos

Another option for points redemption is the Indigo Hotel Galapagos located on the same island as the San Cristobal airport, offering direct service from Guayaquil. If you’ve got a couple of days to spare before heading over to the aforementioned Curio Collection hotel, or you just want to make this island your jumping off point, consider using some of your IHG One Rewards points to cover the room cost.

A king standard room comes in at a whopping 107,000 IHG One Rewards points per night. Currently the welcome bonus for the IHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card* from Chase is , so if you signed up for the card remember that you can use those points for a stay here.

As an added benefit of the card, if you use IHG One Rewards points to book three nights your fourth is free.

Thompson Madrid

Hyatt’s Thompson Madrid option is a destination in and of itself. Boasting a chic rooftop bar and pool and also a basement speakeasy, even though you’re a block off of the Gran Via, you’ll find yourself coming back to the hotel to enjoy all that it has to offer. Another Category 4 hotel, the cost of 12,000 to 18,000 World of Hyatt points is a steal considering base rooms at this property can head north of 500 euros.

Hyatt Regency Lisbon

As a Category 4 hotel, Hyatt’s first property in Portugal will only set you back between 12,000 to 18,000 World of Hyatt points per night to sleep minutes away from the Torre de Belem and the Ponte 25 de Abril. A twenty minute walk down the riverfront lets you try the world famous pastéis de nata from Pastéis Belem.

voco Dubai

Nestled halfway between Downtown Dubai and Old Dubai, the voco Dubai comes in at a respectable level of points per dollar. While a stay might cost $600 or more, you can get a room starting at 30,000 IHG One Rewards points each night.

With easy access to the World Trade Center Metro Station, all Dubai has to offer is a quick train ride away.

Hotel Tasman Autograph Collection

Marriott’s first Tasman hotel opened right in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic on December 17, 2021 but fortunately, Australia has reopened to tourists. A joining together of three neighboring buildings, the original structure dates back to the 1840’s, Art Deco design makes up the second building and the third is a contemporary modern design.

Using your points will only set you back as low as a modest 34,000 Marriott Bonvoy points and you can choose between a room in any of the three sections of the hotel. Top that off with a modern Italian restaurant, cocktail bar and centralized location, and you’ve got the makings for an unforgettable Tasmanian holiday.

Ritz Carlton Yacht

If pure opulence and luxury is your jam, then you’ll be hard pressed to find anything more luxurious for your points than the Ritz Carlton Yacht. Recently launched in 2022, each yacht has only 149 suites, each with its own private terrace. There are currently three yachts in operation with destinations across the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and even trans-Atlantic crossings.

Points are exchanged for a cash discount on the cruise, where the first $1,000 is offset by 180,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. After that, each 90,000 Bonvoy points gets you a $500 discount.

Fares start at $4,700 per person, so for just about 1.7 million Marriott Bonvoy points, you and your partner could take a five-day cruise through the Caribbean in the lap of luxury.

Bottom Line

Each year hotels expand their portfolio and tracking down all the best ones can be a challenge. If any of these destinations are on your list for 2023, feel confident in knowing that your points will be well spent amongst any of these options.

